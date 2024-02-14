Robinhood targets active traders, global markets

Robinhood has its sights set on new products and new markets as it builds the future.

Robinhood CEO and co-founder Vlad Tenev said on Tuesday (Feb. 13) that the stock trading and investing app is focused on winning the active trader market, increasing wallet share by deepening relationships with its existing customers and continuing to expand internationally. Is. During the company’s quarterly earnings call.

“Looking back over the last four years, we have tripled our customer base and revenue has increased nearly sevenfold,” Tenev said. “When we look at everything we have in front of us, we’re excited by the opportunity to significantly grow Robinhood from here.”

To appeal to active traders, Robinhood is continuing to build features for them, aiming to create a “pro trader web experience,” the company said in Tuesday’s earnings release. The company also plans to add futures and index options.

Tenev said during the call that Robinhood has been taking trading market share and winning net asset flows from its major competitors for some time.

“To win the active merchant market, we will continue to invest in our user experience on mobile, where we are currently No. 1 in market share,” Tenev said during the call. “In addition, we will expand our selection of tradable assets, particularly with index options and futures coming later this year.”

According to the release, Robinhood has made a recent move to include a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) to increase wallet share. The company added 11 Bitcoin ETFs on January 11, which was the first day they were available after being approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to the release, Robinhood also plans to continue its global expansion after starting with the brokerage in the United Kingdom and launching crypto in the European Union (EU). Following these moves, it plans to explore other opportunities to grow outside the United States.

“We have thousands of international customers so far,” Tenev said during the call. “What we’re hearing from customers is that they want the full Robinhood product suite, so we’re working on building that for them. “We are also pursuing opportunities to expand into more jurisdictions.”

Source: www.pymnts.com