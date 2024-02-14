Robinhood soars in Q4, targets profitable growth in 2024

Robinhood ended its 2023 rally on a bright note as it announced its winning financial scores in Q4, testifying to its dedication to growth and revenue. The social media network posted total net revenue of $1.87 billion, which increased by 37% compared to the same period last year, thus reflecting its continuously increasing popularity. Among key achievements, the company reported positive GAAP net income of $30 million for Q4, reflecting significant progress of the business towards financial viability.

The year-end results were indeed pleasing as it was supported by a number of factors, including net deposit inflows of $4.6 billion during Q4. This trend was evident through the relevant customer base, who changed their coin value and chose Robinhood due to better products and promotional offers. The good thing is that the number of Robinhood Gold customers increased by 25% quarter on quarter and now stands at 1.42 million. Their subscription fees are an important source of revenue for music streaming companies through premium services and increasing company cash retention.

Robinhood now has 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs and has also publicly stated its arrival in the DirectX12 region in the EU and UK. The company is also in the process of adding new tools – including the Pro Trader web experience and the introduction of futures and index options – for market players looking for new opportunities. The implementation of these initiatives demonstrates Robinhood’s strategy to target a broader audience, ensuring that the financial sector continues to emerge as a fresh and growing environment.

Looking forward, Robinhood estimates their spending will remain within a reasonable range of $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion in 2024. While these foundations are important, the company’s main objective is still to produce ongoing profitable growth and maximize investors’ profits. While the company displays a promising financial position, new product designs, and expansion strategy for the year 2024 and the years to come, it is clear that Robinhood has a great future.

Source: www.cryptotimes.io