Robinhood shares fall 12% after reporting big decline in trading volume and revenue

Robinhood shares fell Wednesday after the retail brokerage reported a decline in trading volume last quarter and said it was looking to expand growth in Europe.

Robinhood also reported fewer monthly active users, which fell 16% to 10.3 million in the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

Although third-quarter revenue rose 29% to $467 million, it fell short of analysts’ estimates of $480 million. Its net loss narrowed to $85 million, or 9 cents a share, and topped Wall Street expectations.

Revenue was hurt by a 13% decline in third-quarter transaction revenues related to stock trading, compared with the same period last year. Crypto trading declined 55% year-over-year. Options trading was unchanged. This led to an overall decline of 11% in its transaction-based revenues.

The stock was last down more than 12%. Shares are up about 20% year to date.

“Over the past year, we’ve put a lot of value into products like Robinhood Gold, which includes a 4.9% annual yield on cash and a 3% match on IRA contributions,” Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said in the earnings release. “Looking ahead, we are focused on providing industry-leading products that better meet customers’ financial needs, gain market share, expand internationally, and change the industry for the better.” Let’s continue.”

The company is also exploring growth opportunities in Europe. It said in its earnings release that it will soon launch its brokerage in the UK and open up crypto trading to its EU clients.

The decline in trading has coincided with rising Treasury yields – the 10-year Treasury yield reached 5% just last month – which is weighing on equities. Stocks have had a strong start to November, but that’s after three consecutive months of declines, which is likely to have hurt activity in retail trading.

Similarly, the cryptocurrency has maintained recent gains after a big rally in late October, but the market has been trading flat since about May. In late August, Bitcoin trading volume hit its lowest level in more than four years, according to CryptoQuant, as investors waited for reasons to jump back into a market disrupted by regulatory uncertainty.

