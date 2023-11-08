Robinhood sales did not meet expectations and the stock fell

Robinhood Markets Inc. Shares of Inc. fell after hours on Tuesday after the trading app reported lower-than-expected revenue as profits from higher interest rates offset a decline in active users and less trading activity.

Robinhood HOOD, +1.77% also said it planned to launch the brokerage in the UK and crypto trading in the EU “in the coming weeks.”

The company reported a net loss of $85 million, or 9 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $175 million, or 20 cents a share, in the same quarter last year. Sales rose to $467 million from $361 million in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected a loss of 10 cents per share on revenue of $480 million.

Net interest revenue increased 96% to $251 million, helped by growth in interest-earning assets and higher interest rates overall. Robinhood earns interest revenue on things like margin loans and corporate cash to users.

But equity-trading revenue fell 13% to $27 million, while revenue from crypto trades fell 55% to $23 million. Options revenue was unchanged at $124 million. Monthly active users fell 16% to 10.3 million.

Shares slipped 7% after hours on Tuesday. Still, the stock is up nearly 20% so far this year amid a broader market correction.

Over the past few years, Robinhood has tried to provide more investment services for retail traders, expanding into crypto, IRAs, and all-day trading. It also has ambitions to expand abroad. But despite the market’s surge, monthly active users are down significantly from last year, as pandemic stimulus payments and the meme-stock craze of 2021 has faded.

Robinhood also faces concerns about the rebound of student-loan payments after the pandemic-era pause and the impact of higher interest rates on borrowing, investing and spending.

Chief Executive Vlad Tenev said during a conference in September that about half of the company’s assets were in accounts of people over the age of 40. And he said older customers “put significant assets on the platform.”

He also said focusing on active or sophisticated traders through products like Robinhood Gold — a service that offers extra data and 4.9% interest on uninvested brokerage cash — and retirement services as rates rise. have helped.

Robinhood in September revealed it had spent more than $600 million to buy back shares seized by the government from Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of crypto exchange FTX.

FTX crashed last year, leading to Bankman-Fried’s indictment this month on multiple counts of fraud that cost clients billions of dollars. Bankman-Fried originally acquired the shares through Emergent Fidelity Technologies.

