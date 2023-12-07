Robinhood launches crypto trading service in EU

Robinhood launched its crypto service in the European Union on Thursday, allowing users to buy and sell more than 25 digital currencies.

The move marks Robinhood’s second major expansion outside the US after opening a waiting list for UK clients to join its stock-trading platform in early 2024.

Many major US crypto companies are turning to the EU for growth after facing tough times from regulatory states.

Robinhood said its new crypto product will allow customers to buy, sell and hold more than 25 tokens, including Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple, Cardano, Solana and Polkadot. The company hopes to offer more tokens in 2024, as well as the ability to transfer and “stake,” or earn rewards from, crypto.

Robinhood is trying to entice EU users to use its service, with the ability to earn free Bitcoin for users who make a lot of trades and refer the app to their friends.

Robinhood is trying to entice EU users to use its service, with the ability to earn free Bitcoin for users who make a lot of trades and refer the app to their friends. The company will offer users up to one Bitcoin based on a percentage of their monthly trading volume and the number of users they refer when signing up.

This comes as many major US crypto companies are turning to the EU for growth after facing a tough time from regulatory states. The US Securities and Exchange Commission has targeted several crypto firms, including Coinbase and Binance, with lawsuits accusing them of violating securities laws.

Meanwhile, the EU has proposed a broader set of regulation, called the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation, which would bring stricter rules for crypto trading platforms and issuers of so-called stable coins – pegged to real-world assets like the US. Token. Dollar or Euro.

Johann Kerbrecht, general manager of Robinhood Crypto, said the firm has chosen the EU as the first international target market for its crypto product due to the region’s development of the world’s first comprehensive laws tailored specifically for the crypto industry.

“The European Union has developed one of the world’s most comprehensive policies for crypto asset regulation, which is why we chose this region for Robinhood Crypto’s international expansion plans,” Kerbrecht said in a statement Thursday.

Robinhood also promoted transparency and security features in its European crypto offering to convince users to trade with its service. The company said it will transparently display spreads on trades, including the discounts the company receives from sell and trade orders.

Robinhood said it never combines customer coins with business funds except for operational purposes such as payment of blockchain network fees, and stores all of its customers’ coins in cold wallets disconnected from the internet.

Robinhood said it also has a crime insurance policy to ensure that a portion of the assets held in its storage systems are protected from loss from theft, including cybersecurity breaches. Policies are underwritten by the insurance market Lloyd’s of Underwriters.

Crypto theft has been a major problem for the industry over the past few years, with major hacks of blockchain networks resulting in millions worth of digital coins being siphoned off from users’ wallets. Just last month, HTX Exchange and Heko Bridge, two platforms linked to high-profile entrepreneur Justin Sun, were hacked worth an estimated $115 million.

The blurring of the lines between trading venues and custodians became a major problem last year, when the infamous $32 billion crypto exchange, FTX, collapsed following revelations that its sister market making firm Alameda Research had traded some tokens. had used customer funds to make risky bets.

