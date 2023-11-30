Robinhood (HOOD) offers trading services in the UK

Robinhood, a major player in the United States financial technology industry, is set to expand its trading services in the United Kingdom with the aim of growing its business globally.

Robinhood to offer US stock trading in UK

Robinhood co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Vladimir Tenev confirmed the expansion toward the UK region in an interview with Bloomberg. According to the CEO, the expansion aims to bring US shares to the UK market.

The CEO said:

The intention is for the UK market to be the best place for Robinhood to invest in US stocks, US dollars, and we believe we can meet that need better than anyone else .

Tenev explained that the company plans to gradually expand its platform to all users in the United Kingdom in early 2024. With the launch, consumers in the UK market will be able to trade 6,000 equities in the US market.

The CEO further said that a waiting list has been made available for those who want to get expedited assessment on the app. Furthermore, the launch of the platform in the UK is under Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulation.

Additionally, the platform offers users features such as five percent interest, and can convert their non-invested funds from pounds to dollars. These offers aim to attract a wider range of investors, especially those with less financial resources.

Robinhood’s expansion has led to massive growth in its business globally. “I aspire to make Robinhood a global company,” the CEO said. This has been the plan from the beginning. Baiju and I started this company as immigrants and children of immigrants, and hence, came up with the idea of ​​creating our services […] The same vision that I had from the beginning is available to anyone in the world.”

The company’s entry into the UK market also puts it in direct competition with national and international companies. These include New York-based companies like Public.com, Revolut and Freetrade.

Zero-Tariff Trade Initiative

The CEO also underlined the platform’s commitment to providing zero-fee trading and accessible trading options for UK users. The initiative is similar to the effective fee reduction strategy that was implemented in the US before the pandemic.

Notably, Robinhood does not demand any commission fees for buying and selling stocks on the platform. Due to this, individuals can start building their investment portfolio with as little as one US dollar (79p).

Tenev explained:

So we’re launching soon for early clients in the UK, and what we’re launching is commission-free share trading of US stocks.

With its zero-fee trading strategy, the launch of the platform in the UK market will completely change the way average investors interact with the stock market.

Also, with its focus on technology and user-centric features, this platform is set to impact the existing market. It will also bring new energy to the UK investment landscape.

