Robinhood CEO on Bitcoin surge, 24/7 trading and potential 9-figure business

Robinhood (HOOD) co-founder and CEO Vlad Tenev told Yahoo Finance Live that he is taking whatever he can to boost the online trading platform’s stock price.

The “hope” is that Robinhood’s stock will reflect those efforts over time, Tenev explained.

Robinhood shares have fallen 1% in the past year, lagging the S&P 500’s 14% gain. Rivals Charles Schwab (SCHW) (integrating the TD Ameritrade acquisition) and Morgan Stanley (MS) (integrating the E-Trade acquisition) have seen declines of 23% and 10%, respectively, during the same time frame.

At $9.55 per share, Robinhood stock is down about 75% from its 2021 IPO price.

As for Tenev, this year has seen several milestones for the company that became famous during the GameStop (GME) trading frenzy several years ago.

Last week, Robinhood said it would launch in the UK in early 2024. Features of the service will include the ability to select from 6,000 US stocks and 24-hour trading, five days a week.

This is Robinhood’s third attempt to bring its business to the UK.

The UK markets regulator the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned about the risks of gamifying investing in the past, a frequent criticism of the Robinhood platform. But this time, the company will launch with a license from FCA.

For the US, Robinhood launched 24-hour daily trading on some stocks and ETFs in May this year.

This feature is available from Sunday 8:00 PM ET to Friday 8:00 PM ET. The initial effort unlocked trading on more than 40 stocks and ETFs, including trader favorites like Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA).

The number of eligible shares has since increased to more than 100. Additionally, the company has been emphasizing on gold and retirement products for the last six months.

Robinhood CEO and co-founder Vlad Tenev speaks during the Piper Sandler Global Exchange and Fintech conference in New York City, US, on June 7, 2023. Reuters/Brendan McDermid (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Robinhood is also eyeing launching futures trading in 2024, pending regulatory approval. Tenev said the credit card offering is continuing for next year. The company announced it was acquiring credit card startup X1 for $95 million in June.

Read more: Which credit card is best for me? How to guide you on finding the right card

Tenev told investors on the company’s November earnings call that the platform could eventually reach “nine figures” in annual revenue.

Despite the product rollout, Wall Street continues to be bearish on Robinhood’s stock.

“Although the founders have leveraged innovation, courage, and ideal market conditions to build a leading US retail broker, we do not see the growth as sustainable, and we will continue to focus on such smaller companies to generate competitive margins over time.” “Those accounts have limited scope to become profitable,” JPMorgan analyst Ken Worthington warned in a client note.

“That said, the expected move toward profitability in 2024 is positive and appears sustainable, at least as long as interest rates remain high.”

