Robin Quivers and Howard Stern’s Friendship Helped Her Through Her Cancer Journey: ‘He Has Been There for Me’ (Exclusive)

When Robin Quivers started her job as a newscaster at WWDC in Washington, D.C. in 1981, she wasn’t quite sure what to make of the up-and-coming Howard Stern. “Immediately, on the very first day, he started talking to me. [on-air] — which I didn’t expect,” Quivers, 71, told People. “So I’m like, ‘I better say something,’ she said this stupid thing in a funny way and I responded to her. He made me laugh and then immediately went into the commercial.

During a break, Quivers says, “Howard turned to me and said, ‘You’re a genius. Please, whenever you come, please run, talk to me – please, please, please. I really want to do it. It took some persuasion to get her to do it,” the radio personality says with a laugh. “But the rest is history.”

This was the beginning of not only a professional partnership that would last four decades, but also a lifelong friendship that would help Quivers deal with some of the lowest points of her life.

