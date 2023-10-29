October 29, 2023
Robin Quivers and Howard Stern’s Friendship Helped Her Through Her Cancer Journey: ‘He Has Been There for Me’ (Exclusive)


“Howard was there every day,” Quivers said of his longtime professional partner and friend.

Robin Quivers.

When Robin Quivers started her job as a newscaster at WWDC in Washington, D.C. in 1981, she wasn’t quite sure what to make of the up-and-coming Howard Stern. “Immediately, on the very first day, he started talking to me. [on-air] — which I didn’t expect,” Quivers, 71, told People. “So I’m like, ‘I better say something,’ she said this stupid thing in a funny way and I responded to her. He made me laugh and then immediately went into the commercial.

During a break, Quivers says, “Howard turned to me and said, ‘You’re a genius. Please, whenever you come, please run, talk to me – please, please, please. I really want to do it. It took some persuasion to get her to do it,” the radio personality says with a laugh. “But the rest is history.”

This was the beginning of not only a professional partnership that would last four decades, but also a lifelong friendship that would help Quivers deal with some of the lowest points of her life.

Robin Quivers and Howard Stern in 2014.

After Howard Stern's show became the number one radio show in Washington, DC, he moved to WNBC in New York City in 1982 – with Quivers as his assistant. They became one of the top-rated teams in radio, and since 2006, the show has been broadcast on Sirius XM Radio in 60 markets, with 20 million listeners at its peak.

Quiver's friendship with Stern proved lifesaving when she was diagnosed with a rare form of stage 3C endometrial cancer more than a decade ago. "When I told him, he said, 'What are we — not you — going to do, Robin?,'" she recalls telling Stern.

RELATED: Robin Quivers, in her third year of cancer remission, advises newly diagnosed people to 'keep your friends close.'

"Howard was there every day," she says, reminiscing. "I'd walk into the house after a doctor's appointment, and the phone would ring, and it would be him. I'd say, 'Do you have cameras here? And he was like, 'I'm worried about you. What did he say? what happened today?' He has been with me every step of the way."

After undergoing 12-hour surgery to remove a grape-sized cancerous mass in her pelvic area in May 2012, Quivers began a 15-month regimen of radiation and chemotherapy.

Quivers insisted on continuing the show from home during her six-week recovery from surgery, and considered her job and daily interactions with Stern a healthy diversion from her health problems. "Just having the mic on takes me to a different world. I wasn't in a world where I was sick. But as soon as that mic went off, oh my God – I immediately started feeling everything. I was not able to sit straight and was in a lot of pain."

