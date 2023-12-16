Robin Hood: Men in Tights actress shares how Mel Brooks cut her big scene, and it's heartwarming

If you’re familiar with actress Chase Masterson, it’s probably because you’ve seen her play Lita Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (as seen above), a role he reprized vocally in the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks, which can be viewed with a Paramount+ subscription. However, before joining the Trek franchise, Masterson played a bit role in Robin Hood: Men in Tights, one of those amazing 90s movies that no one talks about anymore. As it turns out, Masterson’s role in Men in Tights was originally supposed to be bigger, and the actress shared a touching memory of how Brooke played it when her big scene was cut.

masterson gone x To share Mel Brooks’ “admiration” thread, and started by saying how she was in the room when Brooks auditioned Robin Hood: Men in Tights, and she was cast as Lady Godiva after a “fun relationship” formed between them. However, it was not long after that Masterson learned that the role had been written, but not to be discouraged, he thought that if he could find a way to make Brooks laugh, he would find a way to keep him. Will take. Movies. So she created “a scroll with a dowel and red tassel from the fabric store” and wrote the following in calligraphy:

There once was an actress named Chase

whose face was quite flexible

lead, support, or bit

she was definitely a hit

Mister Brooks, you have to find a place for me!

Talk about initiative! Chase Masterson’s determination paid off, as Mel Brooks hired him to play the “chief squeeze” of Richard Lewis’ King Richard. There was a moment in particular where Masterson’s character told the King that he was a “Fresh Prince”, of course referencing the popular Will Smith-led TV show. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which celebrated its 33rd anniversary in September. All of this led to another encounter between Masterson and Brooks at a reception at Kate Mantilini’s Beverly Hills restaurant, which closed in 2014:

Mel actually saw me coming through the door and – yes, really – ran over! We hugged, and I’ll never forget his exact words: ‘Chase, Bubala! I got good news, and I got bad news.’ ‘Wow, tell me, Mel!’ ‘The bad news is that your scene was cut – the “Fresh Prince” is a joke that probably won’t last.’ ‘Okay, what’s the good news?’ @MelBrooks said, ‘I let you in, just a little bit, so you can get paid.’

So although Masterson’s big moment of brilliance didn’t make it to the final cut Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Mel Brooks made sure he got quite a bit of screen time so he could still make the remaining money, and this continues to this day. Masterson described them as his “favorite relic” and thanked Brooks, saying he was “phenomenal” in every way. The actress and Richard Lewis co-star in this great ’90s film received poor reviews, including Cary Elwes, Roger Rees, Amy Yasbeck, and Dave Chappelle, among many others.

If you’re in the mood to stream now Robin Hood: Men in Tights, This can be done with Max Membership. This is just one of many online platforms where you can find Mel Brook’s movies, but if you want to look to the future, use our 2024 movie calendar to plan your theatrical entertainment in the coming year.

