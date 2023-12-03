Robert Reich: What Really Happened to the American Dream? (Why American Capitalism is So Rotten, Part II) - Oped

Today I want to talk about the disappearance of what was once called the “American Dream.” Its disappearance provides an important clue about why Trumpism is appealing to so many people.

During the 1950s and 1960s, my father, Ed Reich, had a store on Main Street from which he sold women’s clothing to the wives of factory workers.

This time of year reminds me of their desperate dependence on holiday sales. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, he needed to earn enough to pay the bills and get us through the first half of the next year.

We were not rich, but never felt poor, and our standard of living rose steadily throughout the 1950s and 1960s – as factory workers and their spouses did better and better.

This was the era when the income of a factory worker or school teacher or baker or salesman or mechanic was enough to buy a house, own two cars and raise a family.

For three decades after World War II, America created the largest middle class the world has ever seen. During those years, the earnings of the typical American worker doubled, just as the size of the American economy doubled.

In contrast, over the past 40 years, the size of the economy has again more than doubled, but the earnings of the typical American have barely budged (adjusted for inflation).

Back then, CEOs of large corporations earned an average salary of about 20 times that of their typical employee. Now, they rake in more than 300 times.

In the 1950s and 1960s, the richest 1 percent of Americans took home 9 to 10 percent of total income. Today they take home more than 40 percent.

Then, the economy created hope. The hard work paid off. The standard of living of most people improved through their working lives. His children enjoyed a better life than him. Most believed that the rules of the economic game were basically fair.

Although many women, black people, and Latinos were still prevented from getting their fair share of the economy’s benefits, the nation committed itself to changing this. The new laws guaranteed equal opportunity, prohibited discrimination, promoted affirmative action, and expanded educational opportunity for all.

Today, confidence in the economic system has fallen sharply. Its apparent arbitrariness and unfairness have undermined public confidence in it. Skepticism abounds. Equal opportunity is no longer high on the country’s agenda.

On the contrary, our economic and political systems now appear rigged.

That’s because it is.

The threat to capitalism is no longer communism or fascism, but its continued weakening faith Modern societies must depend on it.

When most people stop believing that they and their children have a fair chance of making it, the tacit social contract begins to unravel. And a nation becomes increasingly vulnerable to demagogues like Donald Trump.

We have the power to change all this, to rebuild an economy that works for the many rather than the few. But to determine what needs to be changed, and to make it happen, we must first understand what happened and why.

The traditional explanation is that globalization and technological change have made most Americans less competitive. The work we used to do can now be done more cheaply by low-wage workers abroad or by computer-driven machines. Presumably, artificial intelligence will accelerate this trend.

traditional Solution – At least among those who call themselves liberals, democrats, and progressives – there has been an active government that raises taxes on the rich, investing the proceeds in excellent schools and other tools people need to get ahead, and redistributes to the needy.

This solution has been strongly opposed by those who call themselves conservatives and Republicans, who believe that the economy would work better for everyone if government were smaller and taxes were cut and redistribution was reduced.

But the conventional explanation of what has happened ignores a critically important phenomenon – the increasing concentration of political power in corporate and financial elites that is capable of changing the rules that run the economy.

And the traditional solution is in some ways beside the point, because it inadequately accounts for the corruption of government by these wealthy interests.

The debate over the merits of “free markets” versus an active government has diverted attention How the market is organized differently The way it was half a century ago, why its current organization is failing to provide the widely shared prosperity it provided then, and what the basic rules of the market are Needed Happen.

Distraction is not accidental.

Many of the most vocal proponents of the “free market” – including executives of large corporations and their ubiquitous lawyers and lobbyists, Wall Street denizens and their political followers, and many multi-millionaires and billionaires – have been actively involved in the market for many years. Are being reorganized. They have their own benefit and will give priority to these issues No be examined.

Markets require for their existence the rules governing property (what can be owned), monopolies (what degree of market power is allowed), contracts (what can be exchanged and under what conditions), bankruptcy (what What happens when buyers can’t pay depends on (above), labor unions (how much power employees should have), and how it’s all enforced.

Such rules do not exist in nature. Their decision must be taken by man in some form or the other.

These rules have changed over the past four decades as large corporations, Wall Street, and wealthy individuals have increased influence over the political institutions responsible for them.

Also, the center of antidote The power that enabled America’s middle and lower-middle classes to exert influence between the 1930s and 1980s – labor unions, small businesses, family farms, and connected political parties at the local and state level – has withered.

The result was that people with large wealth organized a market with the aim of further increasing their wealth.

The result has become even bigger Towards upwards Distribution Inside From the market, the middle class and the poor to the minority class at the top. Because these distributions occur within the market, they have largely escaped notice.

As we will see, the meritocratic claim that people are paid according to their “worth” in the market is a dictum that raises questions about how the market is organized and whether that organization is ethically and economically defensible.

In fact, income and wealth increasingly depend on who has the power to set the rules of the game.

CEOs of large corporations and Wall Street’s top traders and portfolio managers effectively set their own pay, pushing market rules that increase corporate profits while using inside information to boost their fortunes.

Meanwhile, average workers’ wages have gone nowhere as they have lost countervailing economic power and political power. The simultaneous growth of both the working poor and the non-working rich provides evidence that earnings are no longer correlated with effort or the common good.

All this has led us to Donald Trump and America towards fascism.

The underlying issue is not the size of government. the government is his For.

The solution is for the vast majority to regain influence over how the market is organized. This will require a new antidote Power – supporting the economic interests of the majority who have not shared the benefits of the economy.

The battle to pit the “free market” against government is unnecessarily and distortingly preventing such a coalition from forming.

The biggest political divide in America in the coming years will be between, on one side, the CEOs of big corporations, the top executives of Wall Street banks and traders, private equity and hedge-fund managers, and other moneyed interests. Decided the economic and political game as per their choice. And on the other hand, there is the vast majority who have been left behind.

Some of those left behind are vulnerable to the lies and bigotry of neofascists like Trump.

But the answer is not to abandon democracy.

Conversely, for the vast majority who now lack influence over the rules of the game, the only way to reverse course is to organize and unify, to re-establish the countervailing force that led to widespread prosperity five decades ago. Was the key.

If we move away from the mythology that has distracted us, we can make the system work for the majority of us, not just a handful of people.

History offers some direction as well as some solace, especially in America, which three times in our short history has bent the rules of political economy to create a more inclusive society, while controlling the political power of wealthy minorities at the top. Adopted again.

In the 1830s, Jacksonians targeted the special privileges of the elite so that the market system could better serve ordinary citizens.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, progressives created antitrust laws to break up giant trusts, created independent commissions to regulate monopolies, and banned corporate political contributions.

In the 1930s, the New Dealers limited the political power of large corporations and Wall Street while increasing the countervailing power of labor unions, small businesses, and small investors.

The challenge is not only economic but also political. Economics and politics cannot be separated.

It is time for the Democratic Party and its leaders to give full voice to the forces at large – labor unions, small businesses, worker cooperatives, worker-owned businesses, family farmers, nonprofits, bottom-up politics and all of us who Still committed to the common good – which together can counter the overwhelming power of big money interests.

The issues we will discuss over the next eight weeks are reminiscent of the age-old tradition of inquiry. This field was called “political economy” – the study of how a society’s laws and political institutions relate to a set of moral ideals. Fair distribution of income and wealth was a central theme.

In the eighteenth century it was called moral philosophy. (Adam Smith called himself a moral philosopher).

We must now return to the moral questions at the heart of politics and economics.

This article was published on Substack by Robert Reich

Source: www.eurasiareview.com