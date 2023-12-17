Robert Reich: Freedom and Power (Why American Capitalism is So Rotten, Part IV) – Oped

I want to suggest why so many working-class Americans are attracted to a sociopathic liar who advocates neofascism.

In 2010, a majority of the Supreme Court decided Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission Corporations are people who are entitled to freedom of speech under the First Amendment. Therefore, the court said, the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002 (commonly known as the McCain–Feingold Act), which limited spending by corporations on political advertising, violated the Constitution and was no longer the law of the land.

Yet as a practical matter, freedom of speech is freedom to be heard, and for most citizens there has been a freedom to be heard. Reduced Because big corporations with deep pockets get the loudest political voice.

Nowhere did the majority of the five members acknowledge the imbalance of power between ordinary citizens and large corporations able to bribe politicians in the form of campaign donations. In practice, the “freedom of speech” granted by the Supreme Court to large corporations has stifled the speech of ordinary people – especially those without college degrees, who had been losing economic ground for decades.

There is no countervailing force. By the 2016 campaign cycle, corporations and Wall Street contributed $34 to political campaigns for every $1 donated by labor unions and all public interest organizations. Joint, (And the richest one-hundredth of 1 percent of Americans took 40 percent of all individual donations.)

Citizens United Opened the door to big money, but big money was already polluting American politics. The flow actually began in 1971, when future Supreme Court Justice Lewis Powell wrote a memo to the US Chamber of Commerce urging corporate America to finance a massive lobbying operation in Washington,

What have big corporations and extremely wealthy people got in return for all their money? among other things:

, reducing trade barriers, which has enabled corporations to outsource abroad – making more goods in low-wage countries. While Americans have benefited from cheaper goods, workers have also lost higher wages and more secure work. As a result, entire parts of America have been deprived of manufacturing jobs.

, Regulation of Wall Street, which has enabled corporate raiders (now called shareholder activists and private-equity managers) to force CEOs to give up everything Other Stakeholders (workers, communities, people concerned about the environment) to enrich shareholders.

, regulation of finance, which has allowed highly-paid bankers to pocket large sums of money while exposing most Americans to extraordinary economic risks. One consequence of this was the 2008 financial crisis and the taxpayer-funded bailouts of large Wall Street firms. Americans who subsequently lost their jobs, savings, and homes were naturally angry, especially because these same bankers were never held accountable.

, weak unions, As a result, the unionized share of the workforce has declined from 35 percent of all private sector workers in the 1960s to just 6 percent today, and wages have stagnated.

, weak laws against monopoly, That resulted in a great deal of industrial concentration – which meant higher prices for consumers, fewer employers from whom workers could find jobs, and more political clout for the largest corporations.

, Lower taxes and wider tax loopholes for big corporations and the super-wealthy, Which requires other Americans to pay higher taxes and work without many of the social benefits offered in other wealthy countries – as the national debt increases.

, Weak laws against insider trading, Which resulted in financial markets being even more rigged in favor of those at the top, making access to financial information unavailable to most investors.

It has been a vicious cycle. Each change in laws has escalated wealth and power upward, making it easier for the rich and powerful to profit Ahead Legal changes that move even more money and power to the top.

All this has had a deep impact on public confidence. A growing share of the American public no longer believes that the country’s major institutions are working for the common good. They are considered ships for some people.

When the game is widely seen as rigged in favor of those at the top, society shifts from a system of mutual obligations to a system of private deals.

Rather than being founded in the common good, political and social relationships are increasingly seen as contracts whose participants seek to do as much good as possible for themselves, often at the expense of others (workers, consumers, the community, the public). But those who do not do so, walk in the corridors of power.

The increased freedom of corporations to do what they want could theoretically increase economic benefits for everyone. But in recent years, the major result of such “freedom” has been to give large stakes to the top executives of large corporations and Wall Street banks and their shareholders, and small stakes to almost everyone else.

“Free enterprises” designed to maximize shareholder returns have also harmed the environment, endangered the health and safety of consumers and workers, and defrauded investors.

Even when such actions are illegal, some corporations choose to disregard the law when the risk and cost of getting caught is less than the profits to be made. The list of enterprises that have knowingly or unknowingly made such calculations in recent years—including BP, Halliburton, Citigroup, and General Motors—makes it clear that corporate power can trump individual freedom if the potential financial returns are high enough. Will violate.

The freedom of enterprises to monopolize a market also reduces consumers’ freedom of choice. For example, by allowing Internet service providers to reduce or eliminate competition, Internet service in the United States has become more expensive than in any other rich country.

Allowing drug companies to prolong their patents by paying generic producers to delay lower-cost versions has kept drug prices higher in the United States than in any other rich country.

Most of us live “independently” in the limited sense of not being forced to purchase Internet services or medications. We can choose to do without them. But this is a narrow view of freedom.

Similarly, those who see the global economy as a choice between “free trade” and “protectionism” overlook the centrality of power in determining what and how trade is conducted.

The real issues include the degree of protection given by other countries to the intellectual property of US-based corporations, how other nations treat the assets of US-based investment banks, how much protection Big Agriculture gets, and the states of other countries. Supported enterprises in the US market.

In such negotiations, the interests of large US-based corporations and Wall Street banks have been prioritized over the jobs and wages of American workers.

For example, the United States has never demanded that large corporations that move their production overseas compensate their American workers for lost jobs and wages. Actually, America has no system to compensate for the trade deficit.

In all these cases, freedom has no meaning without the context of power.

Those who claim to be in favor of freedom while ignoring the growing imbalance of economic and political power in America are not actually in favor of freedom. They are on the side of those who have power.

One result of this imbalance is the rise of neofascism in America.

Is it really so surprising that some people who feel they no longer have a voice – that the economic and political system is rigged against them – prefer a Democratic strongman who at least does that? Who would shake up the system instead of the President who appears to be the symbol of that system?

Undoubtedly, Donald Trump is not on the side of American workers. Conversely, one of his legislative accomplishments during his presidency was a major tax cut for corporations and the ultra-wealthy.

but trump sound Difficult. He They say He will give a voice to those Americans who have been left behind. He uses racism, Islamophobia, xenophobia, and misogyny as weapons to make many white, Christian, American men feel more powerful.

When Trump talks about ruin Revenge Against the “deep state,” “socialists,” the media, and “enemies” within, many silent Americans believe he is speaking out about their own support against the establishment.

Trump is selling dangerous snake oil. Why are there so many buyers? Because they have felt extremely vulnerable, and their snake oil gives them hope of becoming powerful.

This article was published on Substack by Robert Reich

Source: www.eurasiareview.com