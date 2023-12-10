Robert Kiyosaki: Why Millennials Shouldn't Count on Collecting Social Security

©Robert Kiyosaki

Robert Kiyosaki is a personal finance author and entrepreneur best known for his book “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” Now in his mid-70s, Kiyosaki cautioned that young Americans face a serious risk of Social Security failing to fund their eventual retirement. He strongly cautioned that Millennials cannot count on profits at all, despite having working careers that pay in the system, according to the Millennial Mindset and Investing YouTube video.

Kiyosaki cited Social Security Administration projections that show a trust fund deficit by 2035 absent major reforms. But he argued that even 2035 seems overly optimistic. Kiyosaki pointed to factors that were exacerbating the funding crisis in the first place, such as baby boomer retirement pressures already staggering.

Social Security reserves could run out before 2030

According to Kiyosaki, the Social Security Administration has projected the system’s trust fund will be exhausted by 2035 without any immediate changes. However, Kiyosaki considers this forecast probably too conservative. They expect an even greater imminent count closer to 2030, based on their analysis.

Kiyosaki’s main evidence stems from the huge wave of Baby Boomers who are flooding the Social Security rolls as they exit the workforce en masse. This unprecedented increase of beneficiaries increases payments beyond sustainable levels based on current payroll taxes and program revenues. Kiyosaki attributed this rapidly increasing decline to the boomers’ earlier and longer retirements.

So while the SSA models did not adequately account for the huge influx of boomers that overwhelmed the funds this decade, Kiyosaki warned that they would accelerate the drying up of reserves.

Early life expectancy predictions proved futile

In Kiyosaki’s view, another important mistake that undermined the viability of Social Security was underestimating the average retiree life expectancy when benefits were introduced in the mid-1930s. When benefits system designers originally configured the payment model, Kiyosaki noted that the average life span of Americans was about 62 years.

This means that actuarial tables can reasonably expect that most workers will contribute payroll taxes for decades in the workforce before claiming retirement benefits for a relatively short period later. But as longevity steadily increased throughout the 20th century, the average American life span increased by several decades.

Kiyosaki highlighted that this change in longevity has fundamentally changed the mathematics behind the sustainability of Social Security. With specific beneficiaries now surviving and collecting for 20-30 years, the system has become strained.

There aren’t enough youth workers to support the strained system

Kiyosaki further said that the current worker-to-beneficiary ratio shows another significant difference between the way Social Security should function compared to reality today. When launched in the mid-20th century, Social Security could depend on continued payroll taxes from about 16 active workers to fund each retiree’s benefits.

But given lower birth rates and longer life spans, Kiyosaki warned that this ratio has fallen. He said current statistics show that less than one in three workers who withdraw benefits per retiree pays into Social Security. He argued that significant declines in the labor base make it impossible to maintain long-distance payments.

Kiyosaki believes that declining generations are actively funding Social Security, while increasing demand seriously imbalances the entire system. He said the design itself relies on a higher employee-to-retiree ratio consistently providing tax revenue relative to the beneficiaries. Kiyosaki argued that, if major changes were not made, this gap would seal the demise of the system.

While Social Security faces existential solvency threats in the coming years, Kiyosaki said the millennial generation does not have the luxury of hoping for a last-minute solution to save it. Instead, he emphasized that the Millennial generation should take matters into their own hands and start saving for retirement independently immediately.

Take control by building your own nest egg

Given everything that threatens the existence of Social Security, Kiyosaki said that the Millennial generation cannot passively wait for the same government benefits that their parents or grandparents received. Despite working throughout their careers to actively fund Social Security through mandatory payroll taxes, Kiyosaki stressed that the Millennial generation should assume they will get absolutely no safety net in retirement from .

He said Millennials should protect themselves by immediately setting up their own retirement investment account that they directly control. This may mean cutting costs where possible and dedicating those extra dollars to consistent savings and mutual funds, which are likely to grow over time.

