When building your investment portfolio, you’ll want to learn from people who have done what you want to accomplish. Popular personal finance author Robert Kiyosaki of Rich Dad Poor Dad recently shared five secrets to jump-starting your cash flow.

It doesn’t matter if you’re new to investing or you’ve been at it for decades, you’ll always want to remind yourself of the basics. All investors can benefit from some direction and inspiration sometimes. Here are Kiyosaki’s secrets to jump-starting your cash flow.

Secret 1: Know Your Perfect Game Plan

You want to know your game plan because Kiyosaki believes that untargeted opportunities can lead to underperforming portfolios. He compares investing without a plan to going to the grocery store without a list. In this scenario, you may get some deals, but you won’t get a satisfying dinner.

If you want to be a successful investor, you have to set your objective and then make a clear plan to reach it. Even though making a plan will require upfront effort, it is better than letting your impatience keep you from achieving your goals. There are many investors who do not achieve extraordinary results because they did not take the time to design a plan to which they would have committed.

Secret 2: Stay Agile

Kiyosaki said, “If you spend too much time making decisions with coordination between colleagues, advisors, and research, you may miss something great.” He emphasizes the importance of taking action when the time comes. You don’t want to miss investment opportunities because you were too hesitant to decide how to proceed.

It’s important to remember that your plan won’t always go smoothly. There will be times when you have to move forward and make adjustments. You want to remain flexible as you work on increasing your cash flow through investment ventures.

Secret 3: Work in Your Business Instead of Working at It

When you’re working on building a business or investment portfolio, it’s easy to get caught up in this. The goal is not to focus too much on the little things and lose sight of the bigger picture. You’ll want to treat your portfolio (stocks, real estate, or commodities) like a business where you focus on the bottom line with a strategic mindset.

Kiyosaki advocates creating systems that allow you to better manage your investment ventures. You may also want to find ways to automate certain aspects of your investing business. One example that Kiyosaki cites is a real estate investor’s system that uses a website to automate the process of advertising properties. No matter what type of investing business you get into, you’ll want to create systems that allow you to direct your energies toward the bigger picture, so you don’t have to worry about the specifics.

Secret 4: Be mindful of your blind spots

As an investor, you have to accept that you may have bad habits that are still hurting your progress. This is why you cannot be cautious even when you think you have achieved significant results in your portfolio.

Kiyosaki shared, “Advice from others can expose these blind spots and enable improvements that were not previously known.” You may want to take time to discuss your wins and losses with friends and trusted advisors to see if they have any insights to share with you.

When you receive feedback, it’s important to keep your emotions out of it. You want to be open to all feedback to grow as an investor. You can’t be upset when a trusted advisor shares advice that casts doubt on your decision making because it’s nothing personal.

Secret 5: Stay confident and humble

Kiyosaki recommends an honest assessment of your progress. You should try to stay grounded by looking at what you know and what you still need to learn. You cannot believe that you have all the answers because this lack of humility can harm your future progress.

Kiyosaki acknowledges that many investors have been lucky in the past because of timing and being part of a thriving economy. You don’t want to find yourself out of luck one day like many other investors who came before you and were not as humble about their progress. Staying humble will also give you room to grow and learn because just when you think you have everything figured out, life usually throws you a curveball.

