Robert Kiyosaki: How to learn like the rich

Robert Kiyosaki, best known as the author of the personal finance classic “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has spent decades studying and writing about how rich people make their fortunes. He pointed out that, unlike the middle class, wealthy people use education and do things differently, following a philosophy of lifelong learning to improve their lives.

Knowing this, let’s explore Kiyosaki’s advice on how to change your mindset and actions to “learn like the rich.” From admitting mistakes to finding faster formulas, applying these principles can help you gain the knowledge you need to increase your wealth and freedom.

choose active learning

Kiyosaki cautions that it’s important to be an active, not passive, learner if you want control over your financial destiny. “Because your brain is so powerful, it’s important to be careful about what you learn,” his team wrote on their site. “When you are a passive learner, you become what others want you to be and not what you want to be.” Wealthy people retain agency in their self-education, turning their attention toward acquiring skills that will improve their entrepreneurial abilities rather than merely acquiring credentials for traditional jobs. This keeps them from getting stuck in the cycle of actually building wealth and working for money without leverage.

Adopt a “learning” mindset about work

Wealthy people view work primarily as a means of learning, while the middle class focuses only on monetary compensation. Kiyosaki notes that his “poor father” advised him to find a high-paying, stable job and work his way up the ladder. Meanwhile, his best friend’s father and financial advisor, known as his “rich dad”, believed that the most important thing was continuous learning. “Learning is the most important thing,” emphasized rich dad. Kiyosaki took this to heart from a young age and when he stopped acquiring new knowledge to specialize in other areas such as real estate and sales, he left the lucrative corporate jobs that fueled his success. found.

Be a generalist

According to Rich Dad’s philosophy, the best path is to become a generalist with knowledge in different areas rather than specialization. Poor dad disagreed, believing that increased specialization led to higher pay due to being an expert in a narrower field. Rich Dad argued that becoming a versatile generalist helps a person better understand the big picture workings of companies and industries, which helps lead organizations effectively. Kiyosaki himself focused on acquiring transferable skills in leadership, sales, finance, and real estate, which enabled him to identify opportunities and guide experts in executing on his ideas.

Take control of your financial education

Unlike traditional education, which focuses on getting a good job, the wealthy actively direct their education specifically toward money-making abilities. Kiyosaki credits this practice with making him wealthy, as seen when he took a real estate class at the age of 26 that taught him formulas for purchasing profitable properties. Teaching himself direct sales skills that could be applied in all industries allowed him to invest capital in several business ventures over time. Even today, he constantly looks for teachers who can provide the latest, cutting-edge education to become financially prosperous in creative ways. This sets them apart from the middle class, who typically rely on traditional academics and financial advisors to guide their money management.

learn quickly

According to Rich Dad’s philosophy, speed is key when expanding your financial education. Information moves quickly, so identifying emerging data and trends before they become mainstream is essential to building a competitive edge. Kiyosaki gives examples of using new trading techniques learned from active traders to improve the stock selection and real estate game. He also points to the fame of Thomas Edison and Levi Strauss, who went ahead of the trends to later receive massive awards with their innovations. The ability to quickly gather and apply fresh knowledge is beneficial both financially and in career.

turn mistakes into magic

While the middle class fears and avoids mistakes, the rich adopt a different mindset that powers success. “Rich father came from the streets. They had different views on mistakes; They were opportunities to learn something new,” Kiyosaki’s team explained. “For rich dad, the more mistakes a person makes and I take time to learn from them, the more magic happens in my life.” He Refers to the repeated failures of iconic people like Michael Jordan and Thomas Edison in their journey toward unprecedented achievements. Each error created knowledge that allowed them to develop their work. Like these role models, budding Entrepreneurs should embrace missteps as a tool for growth, not something to be embarrassed about.

final conclusion

Kiyosaki emphasizes that one of the biggest obstacles keeping people from prosperity are limiting beliefs about learning and failure. By taking charge of your education, embracing a love of learning, accelerating your acquisition of financial knowledge, and persisting despite mistakes, you begin to adopt the educational principles of the rich. Master these concepts, and you have the power to manifest levels of wealth long considered out of reach. What “magic” will you create next with these insightful strategies?

