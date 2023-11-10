Robert De Niro’s company must pay former assistant $1.2 million after winning lawsuit

(Getty)

Robert De Niro’s production company must pay more than $1.2 million to the actor’s personal assistant after a jury found she suffered a toxic work environment.

While the jury found that De Niro was not personally liable for misconduct, they said that his company, Canal Productions, had engaged in gender discrimination and retaliation against former assistant Graham Chase Robinson and required him to make two payments of $632,142. Needed

De Niro, who spent three days of the two-week trial – two of which were on the witness stand – has been locked in dueling lawsuits with Robinson since dropping out in April 2019.

He was not in the courtroom when the verdict was read aloud on Thursday afternoon.

Robinson, 41, smiled as the verdict was announced. After the jury left the room, he hugged his lawyers.

Outside the courthouse, she smiled broadly and at times appeared to have tears in her eyes. He did not comment.

Lawyers from both sides claimed victory.

“We are thrilled with the verdict,” Robinson’s attorney Brent Hanafan said, standing with his client outside the courthouse. “Couldn’t be happier.”

Meanwhile, De Niro’s attorney Richard Schonstein called the verdict “a huge victory for Mr. De Niro.”

Graham Chase Robinson, former personal assistant to actor Robert De Niro, outside the courtroom after his legal victory (AP)

“He is innocent. “He is not at all liable for any of the allegations that have been made against him,” Schonstein said. “There is a modest award against the company. But, you know, they were looking for $12 million.”

The lawyer said that De Niro’s lawyers could try to reduce the award with motions after the judge’s decision, but he was not sure that would happen. He said he did not know whether there would be an appeal.

Robinson testified that De Niro, 80, and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen teamed up against her to turn a job she once loved into a living nightmare.

De Niro and Chen each testified that Robinson became a problem when her aspirations to advance at Canal Productions, the De Niro company that employed her, led her to make increasing demands to remain employed. .

Emails in which Chen told De Niro that she thought Robinson was having “fantasy intimacy” with her and wanted her to be his wife were shown to jurors. Robinson testified that she never had romantic interest in De Niro.

Over two days on the witness stand, the actor told jurors that he increased Robinson’s salary from less than $100,000 annually to $300,000 and raised his position to vice president of production and finance at his request, even though his responsibilities were substantially the same. Till then remained the same.

De Niro said that, when he left the job, Robinson stole approximately $85,000 in airline miles from him, betraying his trust and violating his unwritten rules of using common sense and always doing the right thing.

At times, De Niro admitted on the witness stand that Robinson had made several claims to support his $12 million gender discrimination and retaliation lawsuit, including that he would have told her that his personal The trainer was paid more than him because he had a family. For support.

He agreed that he had asked her to scratch his back on at least two occasions, dismissing a question about this by saying: “Okay, twice? You got me!”

She acknowledged that he had insulted her, although he disputed ever aiming profanity at her, saying: “I was never abusive.”

She denied ever yelling at him, saying that any little things she tried to catch him on were nonsense and, at most, he raised his voice in her presence but was never disrespectful. not with. Then, she saw him sitting among his lawyers in the courtroom and shouted: “Shame on you, Chase Robinson!”

De Niro said that Robinson was wrong to take 5 million airline miles from her company accounts, but acknowledged that she had told him she could take 2 million miles and there were no strict rules.

Robinson testified that she left her job during an “emotional and mental breakdown” that left her overwhelmed and feeling like she had “hit the lowest point.”

He said he has been suffering from anxiety and depression since leaving his job and has not worked for four years despite applying for 638 jobs.

“I have no social life,” he said. “I am very humiliated and embarrassed and feel like I am being humiliated. I feel very damaged in a way. …I lost my life. Lost his career. I lost my financial freedom. I lost everything.”

De Niro’s lawyers sued Robinson for breach of loyalty and fiduciary duty in 2019, even before the suit was filed against him. He sought $6 million in damages, including the return of 5 million airline miles. The jury rejected the claims outright.

De Niro has won two Oscars in the last five decades for films like “Raging Bull” and “The Deer Hunter.” She stars in Martin Scorsese’s film “Killers of the Flower Moon” which is currently showing in theaters.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com