December 10, 2023
Robert De Niro spends time with daughter Drena and son Julian at Art Basel Miami Beach: 'A family affair'


“24 hours of much needed happiness, laughter, art, family time and friendship. What more could anyone ask for,” Drena wrote on Instagram.

Drena/Instagram

Robert De Niro attended Art Basel Miami Beach with his two children, Julian and Drena.

Robert De Niro’s Saturday was all about art and family!

The 80-year-old actor took the stage at Art Basel Miami Beach to chat with French artist JR, and his two children — Drena and Julian De Niro — were in the audience cheering him on.

At the event, the trio also spent some quality time together and took several rare family photos, which Drena, 52, shared in an Instagram post.

Drena/Instagram

Julian, Robert and Drena De Niro at Art Basel Miami Beach.

For the first photo, Robert, Drena, and Julianne, 28, huddled together inside a photo booth. In another, she posed for a brightly colored photo op at the fair Taxi driver The star stands in the foreground while her children hold out their hands in the background.

The group also posed for photos in front of some artworks and within moments, Robert's panel co-host, JR, joined them. In one photo, all four of them struck the same pose looking up and to the side, while a black-and-white photo was in the background.

