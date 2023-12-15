‘The Past Goes Fast’ examines the life of Robert De Niro’s father, a talented but unknown artist who struggled with his identity and loneliness.

Robert De Niro’s upcoming documentary the past moves fast An intimate look at his father’s life through his art, journals and photographs, it is a deeply introspective project unlike anything the award-winning actor has done before.

De Niro is working on the film with French artist JR, who is a longtime friend of his and the actor has worked with him before.

At an event in Miami as part of Art Basel last week, De Niro and JR discussed the film and their collaboration, as well as the vulnerability that comes with sharing such a personal story.

According to artnet, JR told the audience, “There’s nothing comfortable about looking back, looking at our families, seeing our parents’ story, seeing things we shouldn’t know about.”

An unlikely couple, De Niro and JR have been friends for over a decade, ever since the mysterious Parisian artist moved to New York City.

JR, sometimes referred to as the “French Banksy”, has managed to remain relatively anonymous in the spotlight for decades, and has become world famous for his large-scale photo installations that transform city streets.

He has directed several documentaries in the past, including the Oscar-nominated documentary Visage Village (Visual Places)A collaboration with much-loved cinema legend Agnès Varda.

The Oscar-winning actor, now 80, first worked with JR in 2015, starring in his lyrical short film Alice, about the early years of Ellis Island and one man’s journey through the iconic immigration center. Is in.

Pair released a short version Of the past moves fast Set in 2022, in which JR discovers De Niro’s father’s art studio, which the actor had left untouched for nearly 30 years after his father’s death.

A prolific painter whose career never really took off, Robert De Niro Sr. was a mysterious man to his son, with many hidden dimensions. In his journals he talks about struggling with loneliness and feelings of failure.

De Niro later learned from his mother that his father was gay and struggled to embrace his identity.

“I think he was very closed off and he had a hard time communicating with people in a certain way,” De Niro tells JR in the short film.

The documentary explores the deceptions of memory, the importance of records such as photographs, and how difficult it is to truly know one’s parents.

“Look, this is why I should have talked to my parents more about this stuff, because now I don’t know the history,” De Niro says in the short film.

In the closing lines, he tells his 11-year-old daughter: “With your children, you will make sure they listen to you and I will make sure you listen to me as best you can, because the past goes by fast. ,

The two men are still working on a new version of the documentary, which will feature iconic performance scenes directed by JR and starring De Niro.

“I’ve done projects with communities in groups and spaces,” JR told De Niro at an Art Basel talk. “But you made me do something I’d never done before… go and see it within myself.”

