Robert De Niro dismisses former assistant's $12 million claim of severe emotional distress as 'bullshit'

Robert De Niro testified Monday in New York City at the trial of a former personal assistant who accused the actor of being an abusive boss. De Niro, who appeared irritable at times, stopped himself before talking about his conversation with her and finally said: “It’s all nonsense!”

The two-time Oscar-winning actor, best known for his performances in blockbuster films such as “The Deer Hunter” and “Raging Bull,” was the first witness in the trial resulting from lawsuits over Graham Chase Robinson’s employment. Robinson, who worked for De Niro between 2008 and 2019, was paid $300,000 a year before leaving the position of vice president of production and finance.

The woman who was tasked with everything from decorating De Niro’s Christmas tree for years to taking him to the hospital after he fell down the stairs is suing him for $12 million for causing severe emotional distress and reputational damage Is. Robinson said that when he left his job in 2019 after repeated clashes with his girlfriend, she refused to give him a reference to find another job.

De Niro, 80, testified for most of the afternoon, agreeing that he had at one time listed Robinson as his emergency contact and had relied on him for help with greeting cards for his children.

But when one of Robinson’s lawyers asked him if he considered him a conscientious employee, he scoffed.

“Not after everything I’ve been through,” he said.

De Niro raised his voice to almost shouting twice during his testimony. Once, this happened when he defended his girlfriend’s conversations with Robinson, saying, “We make decisions together.”

The second time occurred when Robinson’s attorney tried to suggest that De Niro harassed his client into driving him to the hospital early in the morning in 2017.

“There was the time I broke my back falling down the stairs!” De Niro spoke angrily. He further said, in that instance too, he delayed calling Robinson, arriving at his bed at 1 or 2 am after the accident, but later called him at 4 or 5 am.

Repeatedly, Judge Lewis J. Liman explained the rules of testimony to De Niro and told him there were limits on what he could say.

“Can I ask a question?” De Niro asked in a conversation with Robinson’s attorney. The request was rejected.

He insisted that he treated Robinson well even after he bought a five-bedroom Manhattan townhouse and let Robinson oversee some of the preparations so he could move there with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

“It’s not like I’m asking him to go out there and scrape and mop the floors,” he said. “So this is all nonsense!”

Correspondence between De Niro and Chen shown to jurors revealed that Chen had become more suspicious of Robinson’s intentions, saying that she thought Robinson behaved as if she were De Niro’s wife and that she believed was that she had an “imaginary intimacy” with De Niro.

De Niro defended his girlfriend’s suspicions, saying, “She felt there was something there and she might be right.”

In opening statements before De Niro’s testimony, attorney Andrew McCurdy said Robinson has been unable to get a job and has been afraid to leave her home since leaving her job with De Niro.

She said that De Niro would sometimes yell at her and call her nasty names out of behavior, as he did about women in general.

McCurdy said trouble arose between them when Chen became jealous that De Niro trusted Robinson for so many tasks and that they communicated so well.

He said that his client never had romantic interest in De Niro.

“No one,” he said. “There was never anything romantic between them.”

De Niro’s attorney, Richard Schonstein, said that De Niro had treated Robinson very well “but he always thought she deserved more.”

He described De Niro as “kind, reasonable, generous” and told jurors they would realize this when they hear testimony from others who worked at De Niro’s company, Canal Productions, which has sued Robinson.

Schönstein described Robinson as “condescending, abusive, controlling, abusive” and that “he always played the victim.”

