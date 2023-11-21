Robert Chiasson steps down; Mike Rawal appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Nexus Industrial REIT

TORONTO, November 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Nexus Industrial REIT (“Nexus” or “REIT”) (TSX: NXR.UN) today announced that Mike Rawley has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). . Nexus Industrial REIT, effective January 8, 2024. Mr. Rawle replaces Robert Chiasson, who is stepping down from his role as CFO to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Rawal has over 20 years of progressive finance experience, most recently at Maple Leaf Foods, where he held senior positions as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer and Investor Relations as Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury. Has led the department. He began his career at Ernst & Young LLP, eventually moving to Barrick Gold Corporation where he held various finance roles in Toronto, South Africa and Barbados. Later, he worked as Vice President, Treasurer at Uranium One Inc. Mr. Rawle earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen’s University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant and CFA charterholder.

“Mike is an accomplished leader with a proven track record of tackling complex financial challenges and interacting with the financial community,” said Kelly Hanzik, Chief Executive Officer of the REIT. “I see him making a great contribution to our financial management, strategic planning and investor relations, all important aspects of a public real estate entity like Nexus. On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Rob for his partnership over the past 11 years. Rob’s dedication and financial acumen were integral to our success, and he has contributed significantly to the stability and strong operating performance of the REIT’s business since its inception. We are grateful for his efforts and wish him all the best in his next endeavours.”

Mr. Chiasson will work closely with Mr. Rawle and the REIT’s senior leadership team to ensure a seamless distribution of responsibilities.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on enhancing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in the primary and secondary markets in Canada and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently has a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% stake) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has approximately 93,120,000 voting units issued and outstanding, consisting of approximately 68,510,000 REIT units and approximately 24,610,000 Class B LP units of Nexus’ subsidiary limited partnership, which are convertible into REIT units on a one-for-one basis.

