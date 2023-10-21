Robert A. Obituary for Buntz, Jr.

Buntz, Robert A., Jr. Entrepreneur, real estate developer, hotelier, restaurateur, tech company startup and founder of Bluefin Bay in Tofte, Minnesota, Robert A. Buntz Jr. died in Minneapolis on September 18, 2023, at the age of 71. Done.

“He had a way about him,” says former Lutsen Resort executive Mike Larson about his first meeting with Rob. “I thought, who is this guy? He thinks different than everybody else. But I appreciated it, because more than anybody he was one of the guys who put the North Shore on the map.”

Rob’s entrepreneurial spirit was evident early on when, at the age of 8, he smuggled nine Saint Bernard puppies into the basement as a launching pad for his sales strategy. Luckily her and her co-conspirator sister’s puppies sold out quickly.

On January 13, 1952, the son of Robert A. and Helen C. Buntz, Rob was born into a family of thinkers and, above all, doers. His sister Mimi Steele recalls, “He was always his own person.” He remembers how fascinated he was, and how much he admired the business ventures of the parents of his classmates at Hackley Prep School.

The seeds were sown for a lifetime of facing new challenges, overcoming obstacles, and creating a series of success stories along the way.

Starting grade school at Wyoming Seminary Day School in Kingston, Pennsylvania, where his father was a teacher, Rob and his family lived on campus. For high school, he attended Hackley Prep School in Tarrytown New York, where he made lifelong friends from around the world, and took to heart the motto, “United, we help each other, bigger than ourselves.” Connects to something.”

After graduating from Grinnell College in 1973, he entertained “a romantic notion” of designing and making furniture, as he described it. Instead, he became the admissions director at Macalester University and later the Breck School. In 1977, he saw a dilapidated duplex in St. Paul that was in need of renovation. He financed the work on credit cards, he said, “doing a lot of the work myself, and living in plaster dust.” Working in a very hot real estate market, Rob founded the Red Bear Real Estate firm and expanded his field into construction, renovation and development.

By 1981, he found a resort on Lake Superior that was falling on hard times. Then, as interest rates rose, the economy collapsed, as did the real estate market. Rob’s persistence took him to countless banks and the project finally got off the ground after two and a half years.

Little did he know that he would later be named “Outstanding Individual in Tourism” and Property of the Year by the Minnesota Innkeepers Association for his development of the Blue Fin Bay Resort in 2005.

As Mike Larson recalls, upon moving to the North Shore a few years later, Rob was instrumental in starting the Lutsen/Tofte Tourism Association. “We were competitive in getting what we called ‘heads in beds,’” he says, “but we would sit at the same table and share both food and ideas.” He credits Rob for pioneering many of the techniques that exist today, including bringing youth from other countries for summer jobs in the area and building dormitories to accommodate them.

Buntz helped raise the profile of North Shore resorts by joining the Explore Minnesota tourism board. Larson says, “I don’t think we would have all the things we have now without his influence and enthusiasm – the Superior National Golf Course and expanded cross-country ski and bike trails.”

Buntz received the Governor’s Entrepreneurial Award from Rudy Perpich in 1989 and the Margaret Kinnunen Heritage Award in 1990 for founding the North Shore Commercial Fishing Museum.

Accident or luck? A chance encounter while recovering from a ski accident changed the direction of Rob’s life when he met Janice Olson in 1995. Within a few months, they were married, living in a new neighborhood as a new family, including Janice’s children, Courtney and Harry. Jessie, opening up a whole new world. Their home near Lake Calhoun became the gathering place for happy hours, backyard events, fireworks and ice skating parties.

He enjoyed many overseas trips to exotic places with family or friends. As the children grew up and married, the grandchildren came home asking, “Where’s Robbie?” When they were looking for adventure.

When he became President of the American Museum of Assam Art, Rob breathed new life into the organization. Together, Rob and Jan traveled to Papua New Guinea with the Catholic Order of Crosiers and other zealous supporters, and made connections with creative people who were once headhunters.

In 2007, Buntz turned his attention to bringing real estate into the digital age. Partnering with Jesse Olson and two others, they conceived the Charles Schwab-esque notion that real estate services could be less expensive but still just as effective because the Internet is opening up listings to everyone. Always ready to overcome obstacles, Rob had a lot to do with the status quo market, unwilling to make much change.

When the opportunity arose in 2014 to introduce the new RoBike, invented by rollerblades creator Scott Olson, Rob jumped at the chance, saying, “Introduce the RoBike to the world”. There are points around the world on his map where he has sent and delivered Robikes. A popular trade show took him (and his Robikes) to Dubai. He even displayed the 4 wheeler in the window of the Hamacher-Schlemmer store in New York City.

A longtime fan of the Harbor View Café in Pepin, Wisconsin, Rob found himself talking one day with his wife Janice to sailing captain David Sheridan, with whom Jan had sailed on Lake Minnetonka several years earlier. After mastering flying and owning a small plane, Rob turned his excitement to the prospect of becoming a boat captain at Lake Pepin on the Mississippi River.

Spending more and more time at Pepin Marina, learning how to sail and captain a boat, Rob has been enjoying the marina experience. He noticed increased train traffic and whistles blowing in the village. With his characteristic patience and perseverance, he negotiated for 3 years with the railway authorities to create a quiet zone (instigating waiting lists for slip fares).

It was natural that Rob would take on the role of innkeeper by purchasing the Harbor Hill Inn and later the Harbor Hill General Store in Pepin. Recently, they have added an addition based on Rob’s design and manufacturing abilities. The new building – along with Janice’s interior design skills – has become a popular destination for brides and grooms, couples looking to get away and romantic weekend seekers.

Always wearing many hats, Rob has chartered countless Commander cruises for clients, family and friends – even including a surprise wedding. His poker games with people, called “investment seminars”, attracted very loyal friends. His business partner and friend Kirby Payne summarized: “He was a very creative person as his development approach shows, and he was always a good friend.”

Bringing her community-minded spirit to Pepin, she chaired the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum board as part of her commitment to building a thriving village. Most recently, as PACC president, he was in the process of bringing the same tourism association expertise to this tourism gem of Wisconsin, using what Larson called “a model developed on the North Shore and used across the state.”

The Pepin Area Chamber of Commerce (PACC) is dedicated to bringing “heads in beds,” a catalyst to encourage overnight stays so people can discover and enjoy the Village’s amenities.

While Rob still had a lot on his “to do” list, perhaps, the one thing that sums up the circle of his life is captured in their wedding invitation:

….Our seamless future has revealed itself,

And we won’t question why or how.

We are just grateful. Only happy.

Rob is survived by his loving wife of 28 years (as he called her), Janice, children/grandchildren, Courtney (Craig) LaRoche, Emerson and Isabel LaRoche, Jessie (Katherine) Olson, Nash, Charlie and Graham Olson , and there are. Sister Mimi Steele, as well as sisters and brothers-in-law, favorite cousins ​​and second cousins. He is preceded in death by his father Robert Sr., his mother Helen “Toots” and his faithful dog, Booth.

Services will be held on Thursday, November 2 at 1 pm at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, 5025 Knox Street, Minneapolis. A reception will be from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at the Minicahada Club, 3205 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis.

Contributions can be made in Rob’s honor to Mount Olivet Cathedral of the Pines Camp on the North Shore, Mount Olivet Rolling Acres to Sherwood House, or the Pepin Area Chamber of Commerce (PACC). PO Box 12, Pepin WI 54759.

Published October 22, 2023

