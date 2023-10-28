Share this article via whatsapp Share this article via facebook Share this article via messenger

Robbie Williams said he’d been diagnosed with ‘type 2 self-loathing’ (Picture: Netflix)

Robbie Williams has said he is taking ‘something like Ozempic’ to assist with weight loss as he opened up about struggles with his self-esteem.

The former Take That singer, 49, revealed he had lost 26 pounds since starting the controversial medication, originally developed for managing type 2 diabetes.

The Angel singer said he felt compelled to lose weight as he suffered from a ‘maddening’ and body-critical inner voice he compared to Katie Hopkins, who has previously sparked outrage for fat-phobic comments.

When asked about his lifestyle and fitness transformation, Robbie, who was once cruelly referred to as Blobbie Williams, said: ‘Babe, I’m on Ozempic. Well, something like Ozempic. It’s like a Christmas miracle. I’ve gone from 13st 13lb to 12st 1lb.

‘And I need it, medically. I’ve been diagnosed with type 2 self-loathing. It’s shockingly catastrophic to my mental health to be bigger.’

The Rock DJ hitmaker continued to The Times: ‘My inner voice talks to me like Katie Hopkins talks about fat people. It’s maddening.’

Robbie said he has lost nearly 30 pounds due to an Ozempic like drug (Picture: Getty)

Robbie has previously opened up about suffering from body dysmorphia disorder (BDD) – a mental health condition that prompts someone to worry about flaws in their appearance which are often unnoticeable to others.

‘I could write a book about self-loathing where my body image is concerned,’ he wrote on Instagram in April.

‘Like pure self-hatred, the ugliness of feeling ugly. I’m body dysmorphic and on top of being dysmorphic at times, I can be 40+ pounds overweight.

Robbie has spoken previously about suffering from body dysmorphic disorder (Picture: FilmMagic)

‘So you can imagine what my mind sees. Or maybe you can’t either way it’s a disaster.’

Ozempic and other brands such as Wegovy have become the drug of choice among Hollywood’s elite, such as Elon Musk and Chelsea Handler, to help with weight loss.

While they have been hailed as a ‘game-changer’ in the fight against obesity, the demand has provoked a global shortage, meaning those who need them for diabetes have struggled to find supplies.

Sharon said she had lost too much weight while using Ozempic (Picture: ITV/Shutterstock)

A recent study also suggested the medications were found to heighten the probability of pancreatitis, bowel obstructions and ‘stomach paralysis’ in non-diabetics.

US researchers said that while it was ‘rare’, they warned hundreds of thousands of people could still be at risk around the world due to the drugs’ rising popularity.

Sharon Osbourne, 70, is among the celebrities who have been open about using Ozempic for weight loss – but has recently admitted she had gone too far.

Robbie said he heard a ‘Katie Hopkins’ voice in his head (Picture: Getty)

‘It’s just time to stop, I didn’t actually want to go this thin, but it just happened,’ she told Piers Morgan in September.

Amy Schumer has also hit out at Ozempic and claimed it made her feel so weak she was unable to play with her four-year-old son Gene.

The I Feel Pretty star said on Watch What Happens Live: ‘Like a year ago, I tried it. I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son.

‘I was so skinny and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t]. And you’re like, “OK, this isn’t livable for me.”‘

Robbie’s Ozempic revelation comes ahead of the release of his Netflix documentary, which will explore his rise to fame in Take That, battles with addictions and former relationships.

