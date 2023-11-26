Roasted Target for Black Friday signage covering exactly the same prices

Target roasted Black Friday signage…what kind of deal is this?!?

11/25/2023 4:56 PM PT

TikTokers are taking aim at Target to prove that the big box store’s Black Friday deals may not be what they seem — with some sticker prices appearing to be the same… regardless of the day.

There’s a viral trend on the app right now — namely, Gen Zers heading to their local Bullseye Center and snagging the Black Friday sales going on tomorrow. However based on what they are achieving… it seems to suggest there is clever marketing going on.

Watch the video and you’ll see what we mean… In at least three instances, people are removing “Black Friday Deals” signage – which features a price – and revealing covered price tags in the background. are doing . In the examples seen here, they are identical.

One girl hit a pallet with a TV, and it was appraised at $429 due to a Black Friday mark-down. But when she removes the holiday value card, the regular card behind it has a matching number. In other words, she’s suggesting there’s no real deal here… just new cardstock.

Another guy does something similar, but in the clothing section… where he removes the price sticker on a pair of pants – revealing that the price has been raised from $25 to $30… so , the person is indicating the goal was to raise the price to make it look like people were saving.

While most people are smart about this kind of thing – companies change prices and signage to capitalize on the holidays – these young people clearly think they’ve exposed Watergate!

We’ve reached out to Target for comment on this — but there’s not much to say other than… welcome to capitalism, everyone. So now, buy more new stuff and be happy, damn it!

