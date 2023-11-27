TerraClassicUSD (USTC), the algorithmic stablecoin tied to the Luna ecosystem, has surged recently to record gains of over 300%. In a surprising sequence of events, the token’s price surge over the past 24 hours has investors wondering about the implications of Terra Classic (LUNC) and the potential revival of the LUNA ecosystem.

USTC coin rose 300% in one day

USTC has lost most of its utility as a stablecoin since its explosion in 2022, when it was known as UST. The stablecoin lost its stake against the US dollar, resulting in a chain of events that caused its sister token, LUNA, to also lose most of its value and lead to the end of the Terra-LUNA blockchain ecosystem. After losing its peg against the US dollar, the stablecoin was rebranded as UST Classic and its value dropped to $0.01.

It has been over a year since the crash, but it seems the token and some members of the LUNA ecosystem are still not ready to give up. The latest price action has seen the token surge 300% from $0.01569 to $0.0755 in the last 24 hours. The catalyst for this surge can be attributed to the LUNC community project Terra Classic Labs (TCL).

Terra Classic Labs was formed in October 2023 by some members of the previously thriving LUNA ecosystem. According to its website, it is dedicated to supporting new LUNC projects for the revival of the Terra ecosystem.

In a social media post by Trader QT, the official partner of Luna Classic Labs, the team made a massive purchase of approximately 25.6 million USTC for $500,000 at an average price of $0.021 per $USTC. The move sent USTC bullish, raising hopes that Terra Classic Labs could help revive and stabilize the cryptocurrency.

I can confirm that today, in an initial strategic investment, Luna Classic Labs has purchased approximately 25.6 million $USTC For $500k as per its treasury reserve policy, at an average price of approximately $0.021 per $USTC, – Trader QT (@0x_Ears) 26 November 2023

Could Terra Classic Get Back to $1?

Although Terra Classic Labs’ move caused USTC to surge, the stablecoin is still trading at $0.0516, a far cry from the $1 price point. The crypto would have to register another gain of 1837% from its current price before it could regain its share on par with the US dollar, showing how far behind it is.

However, recent price action has seen some form of bullish action on Terra Classic LUNC, as it has increased by 25% in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing Terra Classic is trading at $0.0001004.

Although the Terra Classic community has not abandoned the cryptocurrency, the LUNA ecosystem has been rebranded and moved from Terra Classic LUNC to a new chain (Terra 2.0) which has its own native token, LUNA.

LUNA also appears to have reacted positively to the TerraClassicUSD surge as data from CoinMarketCap shows that LUNA is up 17.8% in the last 24 hours and is now trading at $0.79.

Token price moves 300% Source: USTC/USDT on tradingview.com

Featured image from Vectisi, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com