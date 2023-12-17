Road rage murder of entrepreneur: Pune police arrest main suspect, 1 other

Pune Police have arrested two more people, including the prime suspect, in the brutal murder of a 30-year-old entrepreneur in a suspected road rage case earlier this week.

According to the police, they have arrested six of the 11 suspects identified so far.

Abhishek Sanjay Bhosale, 30, a resident of Shewalwadi, Manjari, was brutally murdered by a group of 11 people in Fursungi area late on December 12 following a road rage incident.

“We have arrested the main suspect, Vilas Sakat, and another suspect, identified as Pramod Rakhpasare. With this, the number of arrests in the case has increased to six and the search for five others is on,” said assistant inspector Nanasaheb Jadhav, who is investigating the case.

A Pune court has sent 38-year-old Sakat and 19-year-old Rakhapsare to police custody.

The day after the murder, Hadapsar police arrested three suspects, identified as Kailash Sakat, Sachin Sakat and Prashant Rakhapasare. A day later, they arrested the fourth suspect, Dnyaneshwar Rakhapasare, and continued to search for the main suspect and others.

The victim Bhosale had a business of manufacturing and marketing of chairs, sofas and office utilities and also had a warehouse of these items in Fursungi area.

On December 12, Bhosale was driving his car in Shewalwadi area around 6.30 pm when he collided with the vehicle while fighting with another man over a petty issue on Vilas Sakat road.

An officer from Hadapsar police station said that the argument between Bhosale and Vilas started when Vilas allegedly broke the glass of the rearview mirror of Bhosale’s car.

Police said Bhosale went to Sakat’s house after 9.30 pm the same day to seek compensation for the loss and resolve the dispute. Bhosale was also accompanied by his nephew Atharva Sable, 18.

There was another argument between Bhosale and Sakat outside Sakat’s house. Following this, a group of people, including Sakat’s family members and friends, started attacking Bhosale. The violent group brutally beat up Bhosale and attacked him with iron rods, sharp knives and stones, resulting in his death.

Bhosale is survived by his mother, wife and four-month-old child. He lost his father in a hit-and-run accident last year.

First Published: 17-12-2023 at 16:43 IST

Source: indianexpress.com