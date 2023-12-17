Ro Khanna says Elon Musk is 'unparalleled in talent' as an entrepreneur, but 'then you see his tweets which are like those of a seventh grader'

Representative Ro Khanna praised Elon Musk’s entrepreneurial skills in an interview with The New York Times Magazine.

“The truth is that he thought about electric vehicles and worked on it,” Khanna told the magazine.

But Khanna also said he “cannot defend” some of Musk’s tweets, which have sparked controversy.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

Rep. Ro Khanna praised the entrepreneurial skills of Tesla CEO and ex-chairman Elon Musk in a recent interview, but the congressman also said he “can’t defend” some of the tweets from investors.

The comments were made during a conversation with The New York Times Magazine, where the progressive lawmaker from the San Francisco Bay Area opened up about Musk, who has become a polarizing figure in the public sphere since taking over Twitter (now went.

Khanna told journalist David Marchese, “I’m still in touch with Elon, so this is what I say: As an entrepreneur and innovator, he is unmatched in talent.” “The fact is, they thought about electric vehicles and worked on it. They figured out how to make rocket launches significantly cheaper. They figured out how to get Starlink into conflict zones.”

“If you spend 15 minutes talking to him, you will realize his genius,” the congressman said.

Khanna then explained how he would like to see Musk “pay more attention to the issues of the role of government that enabled them” and wanted Tesla to have a more neutral stance toward unionization.

“He may be schizophrenic, as many entrepreneurs are,” Khanna told Marchese. “I had an hour-long conversation with Mike Gallagher, the chair of the China Committee on AI, and he was incredibly thoughtful.”

But it appears that Khanna was not involved in some of Musk’s online behavior, which includes posting various controversial tweets and memes.

The Californian said, “Then you see his tweets that sound like a seventh grader. It’s a lot you can’t defend.”

Musk completed the acquisition of Twitter in October 2022, and the social network began its rebranding as X in July 2023.

Source: www.businessinsider.com