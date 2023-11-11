RNC warns candidates about attending Family Leader Thanksgiving Forum

getty images

The Republican National Committee is warning some 2024 GOP presidential candidates about attending an Iowa Christian organization’s Thanksgiving forum, saying it will disqualify them from participating in future RNC presidential debates.

The five candidates – former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott – were invited to Family Leader’s “Thanksgiving Family Forum” on November 17. .

“It has come to the attention of the RNC Counsel’s office that several Republican presidential candidates have been invited to participate in an open-press event in Iowa in November, in which they called for ‘restraint, friendliness and openness to the table. Will gather around and discuss the issues. In other words, a debate,” the RNC counsel’s office said in a letter obtained by CNN.

In its letter dated October 28, the office reminded the candidates that they had agreed not to participate in any non-RNC-sanctioned debates during the campaign.

The office said, “Accordingly, please be aware that any Republican presidential candidate who participates in this or similar events will be considered in violation of this pledge and barred from participating in future RNC-sanctioned presidential primary debates.” Will be disqualified.”

RealClearPolitics first reported on this letter.

Despite the RNC’s warning, Family Leader plans to proceed with the program.

“We do not agree that our forum fits within the RNC’s ‘debate’ ban,” group spokesman Drew Zane said in a statement. He said the Family Leader had organized the same program during the 2012 and 2016 election cycles.

“So we know from experience that our event can prove beneficial to the election process without competing in any way with the RNC debates. Zahan said, this is a completely different format and kind of event.

According to Zane, DeSantis, Scott and Ramaswamy have RSVPed for the event.

Ramaswamy campaign spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to CNN that the campaign “hopes the RNC and Family leaders will be able to work on their logistical issues to best serve voters.”

CNN has contacted the DeSantis, Haley and Scott campaigns for comment.

“Trump’s reluctance to attend other events leads us to believe he will not accept invitations,” Zahn said. The organization’s president and CEO, Bob Vander Plaats, has been critical of the former president, who did not attend the group’s Family Leadership Summit in July.

An Iowa Republican official familiar with the Thanksgiving event said the Trump campaign raised concerns about the forum with the RNC behind the scenes, the latest step in a long-running feud between Trump and Vander Plaats.

A Trump aide said the former president was invited but had no plans to attend.

In a news release, the family leader described the event as “an evening where invitees gather around a table rather than standing at a podium, described as ‘a family discussion with the presidential candidates.’ Has gone.” Vander Platts will emcee the event. ,

Last month, the RNC blocked a joint appearance by Ramaswamy and GOP rival Chris Christie on Fox News.

CNN’s Kit Maher and Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.

