RNC announces location and qualifying criteria for fourth GOP primary debate

Published on November 4, 2023, 12:48am ET

The RNC announced its plans and candidate requirements for its fourth presidential debate on December 6 in Alabama. reuters

Republican White House candidates will travel to Alabama next month for the fourth GOP presidential primary debate, the Republican National Committee revealed Friday.

A memo released by the RNC shows that the remaining field of GOP candidates will have to meet even more stringent polling and fundraising thresholds to take the stage in Tuscaloosa, Ala., for the Dec. 6 event.

Debate participants must have at least 6% support in two national surveys or 6% support in one national survey and 6% support in two separate early state primary surveys.

Candidates will also need a minimum of 80,000 unique donors, with a minimum of 200 unique donors across 20 states.

Voting and fundraising requirements must be met 48 hours before the debate.

For next week’s third primary debate, candidates need at least 70,000 donors and at least 4% support in two national surveys or a national survey and two surveys from different early-voting states.

It appears at least four candidates will meet the qualifying threshold for the November 8 debate in Miami: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) qualified for and participated in the second debate, but it is unclear whether they have met the stringent requirements for the third forum.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also qualified for and participated in the second debate, but has since ended his campaign.

Former President Donald Trump, the leading GOP contender, has refused to participate in any of the first three debates and likely will not participate in the fourth.

