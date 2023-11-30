RMT members accept agreement to end long-running pay and conditions dispute

Members of the biggest rail workers union have voted overwhelmingly to accept a deal to end a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has been locked in a bitter dispute for more than 18 months, taking regular strike action that has caused chaos for passengers.

🚨 Rail union RMT members accept RDG pay offer:@RMTunion General secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members have spoken out in large numbers to accept this proposal and I want to congratulate them for their perseverance in this long industrial campaign… 🧵 pic.twitter.com/lentpkd1Z7 – RMT (@RMTunion) 30 November 2023

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members have spoken out in large numbers to accept this proposal and I want to congratulate them for their perseverance in this long industrial campaign.

“We will engage further with train operators on the reforms they want to see, and we will never shy away from vigorously defending our members’ terms and conditions, now or in the future.

“This campaign shows that sustained strike action and unity gets results and our members should be proud of the role they played in securing this deal.”

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “This is welcome news for passengers and an important step towards resolving industrial disputes on the railways, giving workers a pay rise before Christmas and delivering long-overdue reforms. The path will be found.

“It remains the case that train drivers’ union Aslef prevents its members from speaking out on a proposal that would take the average pay of train drivers from £60,000 to £65,000 for a 35-hour, four-day week.

“Aslef should follow the RMT’s lead and give its members the opportunity to have their say.”

Aslef members will begin a one-week overtime ban on Friday and hold several strikes over the next week in their dispute over pay.

The RMT announced a so-called memorandum of understanding with the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) last month, laying out a way forward and paving the way for a vote of union members.

It is understood to include job security guarantees such as a 5% pay rise retrospectively for the previous year and no compulsory redundancies until the end of 2024.

Canceling plans to close railway ticket offices also helped break the deadlock.

An RDG spokesperson said: “This welcome vote by RMT members will unlock pay rises for our people, and means that fair agreements have now been reached with three of the four unions involved in the recent industrial dispute.

“Unfortunately, the Aslef leadership’s decision to call further industrial action means passengers will still face disruption between 1-9 December, despite a proposal remaining on the table that would include a four-day week. The basic driver salary will increase from £60k to £65k.

“We want to reach a fair deal that will see more trains running on time and put the railways on a sustainable footing, at a time when taxpayers are contributing an extra £54 million a week to keep services running post-Covid Are.

“Rather than taking further damaging industrial action, we call on Aslef to work with us to resolve this dispute for the long-term benefit of everyone who works in rail and the millions of businesses and passengers who rely on it every day. Are.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com