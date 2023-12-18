RLF Communications acquired Clairemont Communications

RLF Communications

GREENSBORO, NC, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RLF Communications, a full-service public relations agency, acquired Raleigh-based public relations agency Clairmont Communications on Dec. 12. Clairemont founder and CEO Dana Phelps will become president of RLF and serve on the company’s leadership team.

The acquisition of Clairemont further strengthens RLF’s depth and experience in industries such as manufacturing, real estate development, non-profit and financial services, while strengthening its existing team in Raleigh. RLF has professionals in Greensboro, Raleigh and Charlotte who serve clients doing business regionally, nationally and globally.

“I have known Dana for nearly 20 years and have been deeply impressed by her agency’s commitment to strategy and service for its diverse clients,” said Monty Hagler, CEO of RLF. “Claremont has been recognized with nearly 250 industry awards for its creative, results-oriented campaigns. That experience and knowledge will help us bring new perspectives and innovative ideas to our clients.

Founded in 2010, Clairemont’s clients include real estate developers, manufacturers, hospitality companies and nonprofits. Like RLF, the agency has a strong presence in the Charlotte area.

“RLF has an excellent reputation as one of the premier public relations agencies in North Carolina,” Phelps said. “It is this culture and dedication to providing insightful strategy and personalized service that aligns closely with our approach to working with clients, and we are delighted to join them.”

This is RLF’s second acquisition this year. In January, the firm acquired Raleigh-based Bearing Group.

About RLF Communications

RLF Communications provides a full range of public relations and communications services to meet the needs of its clients, which include public companies, non-profits, and privately held corporations. The company is based in Greensboro, North Carolina, with offices in Raleigh and Charlotte. Visit for more information www.rlfcommunications.com ,

Contact: Michelle Rash Vice President RLF Communications

