Rivian's R2 will be its Model 3 Moment

New York, NY, United States – 2019/04/17: Rivian R1S seen at the New York International Auto Show , [+] Jacob’s in New York. Javits Convention Center. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) LightRocket via Getty Images

[UPDATE] Rivian stock has declined in the past week. Deliveries have increased and the R1T and R1S continue to receive great reviews.

But Rivian’s breakthrough vehicle won’t arrive until the R2, which the company is expected to preview to the public in early 2024.

The R2, due to hit the market by 2026, is expected to be offered as both a compact SUV and pickup, priced between $40,000 and $60,000, much less expensive than its current offerings, which are priced at $70,000. Starting at $50,000, but typically priced at $80,000 and above.

Like Rivian’s current R1T truck and R1S SUV, the R2 will be off-road-capable (via Car and Driver).

“The R2 reflects the essence of our brand, but of course, in a smaller package and at a much lower price,” Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said in a third-quarter earnings conference call in November.

Scaringe, well aware that its cars are out of reach for the average car buyer due to high prices, repeated the cheaper-model-is-coming mantra during the earnings call and made it clear that this would make its EV Will become available for many more cars. Buyer.

“So if you look at R2 launching in 2026,” he said. “We’re extremely excited about the product, but have to do it at a price that’s significantly lower than what we have with the R1 and at a form factor, a size that [fits] The largest segment in the United States,” he said.

Rivian’s future hinges on the R2

The R2 is taking shape in line with Tesla’s Model 3 introduced in 2016, which transformed Tesla from a maker of expensive elite EVs to a mainstream carmaker – putting it on the path to becoming one of the top global automakers in terms of output. But brought.

According to Scaringe, Rivian’s “business will grow disproportionately” based on the upcoming R2. “The R2 platform represents a significant step up in volume,” he told Bloomberg earlier this year, adding that R2 ” Will be the main focus. Now for Rivian.

The R2 will also have domestically manufactured batteries – although reports indicate some battery shake-up took place in-house – that meet Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) federal EV tax credit criteria. Currently, Rivian cars are not eligible for the full credit. The R2 will be eligible for the full $7,500 credit, potentially bringing the price down even further.

Rivian delivered 15,564 vehicles in the third quarter, more than double the 6,584 units delivered in last year’s third quarter. And it expects to deliver 54,000 vehicles in the fiscal year, more than double the nearly 20,000 units delivered in fiscal 2022.

Another positive: Rivian and Tesla have reached an agreement to integrate Rivian vehicles into Tesla’s Supercharger network. Rivian cars will adopt charging ports compatible with Tesla starting in 2025, which Scaringe described as a more “elegant” charging solution.

Rivian is also delivering electric vans to Amazon in the US and has begun delivering vans in Europe and AT&T announced on December 14 that it will purchase Rivian vans and R1 vehicles for its commercial fleet.

Demand is moving towards SUVs

According to Scaringe, the demand mix is ​​shifting from the R1T pickup to the R1S SUV. In the first quarter of this year, about 75 percent of production was for R1Ts, he said, but the “demand mix” is now exactly the opposite: It’s 75 percent R1s.

,[But] “We are now reaching the point where production matches demand,” he told Bloomberg. Rivian will focus on getting R1s production to meet R1s demand over the next few quarters.