Rivian wants more electric van customers as its exclusive deal with Amazon expires

An electric Amazon delivery truck, supplied by Rivian, makes a delivery in Lafayette, California Gado via Getty Images

Amazon-backed electric vehicle maker Rivian said it plans to start selling its battery-powered delivery vehicles to new customers as an initial period of building them specifically for the retail giant ends. The company is also increasing its production targets for electric pickups, SUVs and vans in 2023.

The Irvine, California-based company, founded and led by CEO RJ Skargin, will meet plans to deliver 100,000 Rivian commercial vans to Amazon by 2030, but is looking to drive additional sales. When it was announced in 2019, the supply deal was the largest of its kind and ensured billions of dollars in revenue for the then-unproven startup.

“Opening up the availability of Rivian vans to other companies has been part of our plan with Rivian from the beginning,” Udit Madan, Amazon’s vice president of transportation, said in an emailed statement.

“We are building relationships with a variety of commercial operators,” Scaringe said in an earnings call, without naming the new buyers.

The plan was announced as Rivian reported better-than-expected quarterly results. It reported record revenue of $1.34 billion for the three-month period, slightly better than consensus expectations of about $1.31 billion. This came mainly from the delivery of 15,564 R1T pickups, R1S SUVs and delivery vans. Its net loss was $1.37 billion, down from $1.72 billion a year earlier. Its loss per share was $1.19, better than the expected $1.32.

Although overall EV sales in the U.S. are declining, hurt by higher interest rates and higher prices than gasoline-powered models, the company said it is raising its 2023 production target to 54,000 units from 52,000. “The move is due to the progress experienced on our production lines, the ramp of our in-house motor line, and our supply chain approach,” Rivian said in an investor letter Tuesday.

Rivian shares rose 1.4% to $17.42 in Nasdaq trading Tuesday ahead of the earnings release. They added an additional 1.3% in after-market trading.