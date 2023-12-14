Rivian stock rises as EV maker signs AT&T fleet deal

Shares of Rivian (RIVN) rose Thursday after the electric truck maker announced a new commercial customer for its trucks. Its shares were up about 14% an hour before the market closed.

Rivian and AT&T (T) unveiled a deal for the telecommunications giant to purchase Rivian Vans and R1 vehicles for its commercial fleet. AT&T said the vehicles will be purchased through a pilot program aimed at cutting transportation vehicle emissions. Rivian declined to disclose the number of vehicles AT&T will buy nor outline the financial impact of the deal.

“We are excited to purchase the Rivian EV for our fleet. This pilot is another important step in our ongoing efforts toward sustainability, reducing our carbon footprint and embracing a clean future for our operations,” Hardmon Williams, senior vice president of AT&T Connected Solutions, said in a statement.

A mockup of an AT&T electric delivery van built by Rivian. (AT&T) (AT&T)

“Nearly a quarter of the CO2 emitted in the transportation sector in the U.S. comes from commercial vans, so it is imperative that we do everything we can as quickly as possible to help cut emissions,” said Dagan, Rivian’s vice president of strategy and fleet. Mishoulam said. statement. “We are very eager to expand our relationship with AT&T to help them achieve their climate goals.”

Just last month during its Q3 earnings report, Rivian said it was no longer exclusively subject to selling its electric delivery vans to Amazon, which is a shareholder in Rivian. As per the earlier agreement, Rivian still plans to build 100,000 delivery vans for Amazon, and has already delivered 10,000 trucks to the online shopping giant.

In addition to the fleet purchase, Rivian and AT&T announced that AT&T will be Rivian’s exclusive provider of Internet connectivity for all Rivian commercial vehicles in the US and Canada. Rivian says it will use the AT&T wireless network to deliver over-the-air updates to its vehicles in the field.

Driver David Gonzalez walks back to his truck after making a delivery in an Amazon Rivian electric truck in Poway, California, on November 16, 2022. (Sandy Huffaker/Reuters) (Reuters/Reuters)

Rivian stock has been rising rapidly recently, climbing more than 34% over the past three months, and up nearly 20% over the year. Rivian last month raised its full-year production forecast to 54,000 units from 52,000 units. Its prior forecast of 52,000 units was dropped from 50,000 at the beginning of the year.

the story continues

“Due to the progress experienced on our production lines, the ramp of our in-house motor line, and our supply chain approach, we are raising our 2023 production guidance to a total of 54,000 units,” the company said in its Q3 shareholder letter.

In addition to the production boost, the company announced that its long-awaited lease program is available for select R1T pickups. The launch of the lease program means the company can now pass on the $7,500 commercial EV tax credit to lessees regardless of the income threshold that is required for the EV tax credit for purchases. Rivan said lease packages will start at $899/month for 36 months, with $6,794 due at signing.

Prasad Subramaniam is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. you can follow him Twitter and on Instagram,

Click here for the latest earnings reports and analysis, earnings whispers and expectations, and company earnings news

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com