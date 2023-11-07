Rivian reports better-than-expected results. The stock is up.

Rivian Automotive reported a smaller-than-expected loss and raised full-year production guidance. The shares rose immediately after the release of third quarter results.

The EV start-up reported an adjusted third-quarter per-share loss of $1.19 on sales of $1.3 billion. According to Bloomberg, Wall Street was expecting a loss of $1.31 per share on sales of $1.3 billion.

Production guidance for 2023 was raised to 54,000 vehicles from about 52,000 vehicles.

Shares were up 0.3% in after-hours trading.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates. Read a preview of Rivian’s earnings report below.

EV start-up Rivian’s stock and those of peers are falling on fears that the EV revolution is more of a technological skirmish than a sea change.

Investors will get to hear what Rivian management thinks about the recent developments when the company reports third-quarter earnings Tuesday evening.

As for the key reported figures, Wall Street is expecting a loss per share of $1.31 on sales of $1.3 billion, according to Bloomberg. Rivian (ticker: RIVN) reported a loss of $1.08 on second-quarter 2023 sales of $1.1 billion.

The loss will not surprise investors. But they would like to see improvements, especially with regard to cash flow. Riven is expected to use about $1.1 billion this quarter, down from the $1.6 billion it used in Q2 2023. Wall Street estimates cash use of about $1 billion to $1.4 billion for each of the next few quarters.

A slowing of cash burn would be a sign that the company is reducing costs and getting some benefits of scale as it produces more vehicles.

Rivian produced 16,304 units in the third quarter, which is a record, more than the 13,992 produced in the second quarter, and more than the 7,363 produced in the third quarter of 2022.

In August, management said it expected the company to produce about 52,000 units in 2023. Results for the first nine months of the year mean only 12,300 units are needed in the fourth quarter to achieve that guidance.

This is probably a conservative number. Wall Street projects deliveries of about 14,000 units in the fourth quarter. Delivery and production should closely mirror each other.

Although investors may want a correction, the stock may not have to “beat” big earnings with guidance to help. The shares have been badly hit.

As of Monday afternoon trading, Rivian shares were down about 32% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were both down about 3%. Investors are concerned about a slowdown in EV demand after Tesla (TSLA) reported weak earnings on October 18. That report followed Ford Motor (F) and General Motors (GM) slowing EV-related spending and giving weak fourth-quarter sales guidance. On Semiconductor (ON) from EV supplier.

Investors are excited by all this. Management holds a conference call at 5 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results. Investors will want a signal that the outlook for EV sales in the US is not as bad as feared.

The options market implies that the stock will move up or down about 10% after the earnings report. Shares have risen or fallen an average of about 12% after the last four quarterly reports. During that period, shares rose twice and fell twice.

Rivian ended the second quarter with about $11.6 billion in cash and investments on its books. It also sold $1.5 billion of convertible debt in early October.

Rivian should have finished the third quarter with about $12 billion of cash on its books. Its overall market capitalization is about $16 billion, which is not much more than its cash balance. Of course, Rivian also has some debt on its books.

Rivian’s enterprise value, its market capitalization and cash less debt, is about $9 billion, or about 2 times projected 2024 sales. Tesla is trading at about 6.7 times its estimated 2024 sales. EV peer Lucid (LCID) trades at about 9 times estimated 2024 sales.

Write to Al Root at [email protected]

Source: www.barrons.com