Rivian: Reasonable Discount to Opportunistic Dollar Cost Averaging (NASDAQ:RIVN)

We previously covered Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) in November 2023, discussing the promising developments surrounding its production/delivery numbers and improving gross margins over the past few quarters.

With increased FY2023 production guidance and strong ASP, we had rated the stock as a speculative buy, which is likely to emerge as one of the potential winners in the start-up EV industry.

In this article, we will discuss why we maintain our Buy rating, which we attribute to the attractive risk/reward ratio given the misgivings surrounding RIVN’s reported delivery miss in FQ4’23.

With PPI in the automotive sector already peaking and borrowing costs likely to ease as the Fed pivots, we believe its top line expansion could outperform expectations, as more TSLA drivers The R1S and R1T are considered alternative EV models.

The near-term EV investment thesis appears to be mixed

While RIVN has not yet reported FQ4’23 earnings, it appears that the market has decided to discount its prospects at first, accounting for the estimated delivery miss in the quarter.

For context, the automaker produced 17.54K vehicles (+7.6% QoQ/ +75% YoY), while delivered 13.97K vehicles (-10.2% QoQ/ +73.5% YoY), which means growth of 79.6% (-15.8 The points QoQ/) are comprehensive ratios. -0.7 year over year).

However, readers should also note that RIVN management has already warned about this phenomenon in the FQ3’23 earnings call, saying Amazon (AMZN) expects “a surge in sales of new commercial vans during its peak holiday delivery period.” “Will limit intake, resulting in a significant difference.” “between production and deliveries in Q4 relative to the previous period.”

As a result, it appears the market is not paying attention, as the automaker has already produced an impressive 57.23K vehicles (+135.2% YoY) and delivered 50.12K vehicles in FY2023 (+146.5% YoY). Contraction ratio of 87.5% (+4 points year-on-year).

These numbers actually exceed management’s original FQ4’22 production guidance of 50K vehicles, FQ2’23 guidance of 52K vehicles, and FQ3’23 guidance of 54K units.

RIVN is still maintaining impressive double-digit production/delivery growth rates, seemingly in contrast to the issues faced by many legacy automakers like General Motors (GM) and Ford (F). Demand remains excellent. Their subsequent moderation in EV ambitions/capital spending.

Nonetheless, these developments may indeed create near-term uncertainties for RIVN’s prospects, depending on how readers interpret them.

On the one hand, F plans to reduce its FY2024 F-150 Lightning production from a planned capacity of 3.2K vehicles to 1.6K vehicles each week, pending the completion of the EV early adopter wave and mass market launch. Have committed (ie: cheap) models in 2025/2026.

Additionally, GM has also confirmed that “the pace of EV development has slowed” despite “100 thousand reservations and orders for EV pickups by 2025.” The uncertainty has already led management to reduce capital spending guidance for 2024 to $11 billion, compared with the original top-end guidance of up to $13 billion by 2025.

To hammer the final nail, we believe Tesla (TSLA) only managed to report double-digit FQ4’23 production and delivery growth due to massive price cuts, cost cutting/efficiency already in place.” “The limits within our existing platforms have been reached.”

The same is seen in the peak producer price index of 169.361x for automobile, light truck and utility vehicle manufacturing by November 2023.

While the index has eased to 168.432x by December 2023, there remains a considerable distance from the 155.1x reported in 2019, meaning RIVN’s positive gross margin target by the end of 2024 could be an underwhelming figure indeed.

So, while the worst may be behind us, allowing start-up automakers like RIVN to improve their cost base as they increase production volumes, readers should also remain tempered on their near-term expectations. It is necessary because the reversal will not happen overnight.

On the other hand, assuming RIVN is able to maintain strong consumer demand, we could see its EV market share accelerate from current levels as more TSLA drivers consider the former R1s and R1t an alternative, with a 34.1% popularity rating. The brand reckons (double that of the F-150 Lightning).

While it remains to be seen how things may pan out for RIVN, we believe its near-term prospects may be temporarily impacted by ongoing EV uncertainties.

That is unless the automaker releases mass-market models on the R2 platform in 2026 starting at $40K, as borrowing costs for new vehicles are down from a reported 7.1% in December 2023, while Normalized to 5.4% in December 2019.

Only time can tell.

So, is RIVN stock a buySell, or Hold?

RIVN evaluation

search for alpha

For now, RIVN continues to trade at a premium FWD price/sales valuation of 2.68x, which while lower than the 1Y average of 3.40x, is still higher than the automotive sector average of 0.90x.

Also, while we believe some portion of the premium is warranted, RIVN’s valuation appears to be the cheapest among all start-up EV peers.

unanimous advance estimate

search for alpha

With consistently elevated EPS forward estimates despite moderate top-line estimates, it is also clear that the consensus believes RIVN may be able to deliver gross margin improvement going forward, which would naturally Going forward, its cash consumption rate will decrease.

RIVN 1Y Stock Price

trading scene

Although RIVN stock has fallen in sympathy with the uncertainties around EV demand, with the two leaders, TSLA and BYD Co Ltd (OTCPK:BYDDF) also charting lower highs and lower lows YTD, we’re not too concerned.

RIVN has also inked new deals with AT&T (T), after opening its commercial van orderbook from November 2023, after which prices are likely to be more attractive as lithium spot prices/battery prices moderate and EVs reach a high level by 2026. Equality will be achieved.

With FQ4’23 temporarily leaning towards pessimism due to the gap between its production and deliveries, we believe these disappointing levels provide opportunistic opportunities for interested investors to dollar cost average.

Assuming RIVN is able to maintain its premium FWD Price/Sales valuation of 2.68x, we could also see excellent upside potential of +162.5% to our long-term price target of $40.70, based on FY2026 revenues of $15.19B. Is based on estimates. ,

As a result of the attractive risk/reward ratio, we maintain our Buy rating on RIVN stock.

