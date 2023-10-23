Rivian R1T is the first EV to win the longest off-road competition in America. techcrunch

Image Credit: Rivian

Motorsports and off-road competition aren’t that common at TechCrunch – unless, of course, there’s also a podium-winning team driving an all-electric 2023 Rivian R1T.

The Rebel Rally, the United States’ longest off-road map-and-compass rally, ended Friday evening with a new EV milestone. This was the first time that a team driving a fully electric vehicle (which would be the Rivian R1T) came in first place. The Rebel Rally, in which all-female teams compete over a 2,120-kilometre course using only paper maps, compasses and plotters, is in its eighth year.

The 2023 Rivian R1T, with Lily Macrusso behind the wheel and Alex Anderson behind Compass and Map, took first place in the 4×4 class. (An EV has yet to make the podium in the X-Cross class.) Macrusso and Anderson, who are both Rivian employees, came in fourth in the 2022 Rebel Rally. This year, for another first time, Rivian customer, Manny Brezina, took his personally owned R1T to the competition. Brezina and sailor Alex Gilman finished 11th.

The Rivian R1T, which Anderson and MacRusso playfully nicknamed ‘Timmy’, is actually considered a bone stock, meaning nothing was changed to the vehicle other than the tires that would affect its performance. However, Macrusso and Anderson, who both work at Rivian, made several modifications to the interior to keep them organized during the event.

Anderson, a senior mechanical engineer at Rivian, designed several things that his coworkers helped bring to life, including inserts for secure storage of five-gallon water jugs, encasing the interior of the A pillar with Velcro, and fabricating mounts. Are included. A shovel and a fire extinguisher. Anderson also 3D printed an upper cup holder that attached to the center console and a lower tray that sat just below that.

“All these little changes have worked out for us,” Anderson said after the conclusion of the Rebel rally.

Test site

The Rebel has also become a proving ground of sorts for Rivian.

Rivian first arrived on the Rebel scene in 2020 when Emme Hall, who is also an automotive journalist and contributor to TechCrunch, drove a pre-production version of the R1T. Rivian has sponsored a team every year since then. The EV startup that became a publicly traded company has used its experience at Rebel Rally to workshop ideas and improve technology and features that eventually make their way into vehicles owned by consumers.

While Rivian engineers told me that “sand mode” was always the plan, feedback from Hall as well as Rivian employees competing in Rebel helped the company perfect the drive mode. According to the company, Rivian’s 2022 Rebel teams were instrumental in the final validation of the software build.

The latest example can be found in Rivian’s new 2023.38.0 software. In that OTA software update Rivian added a Gauge View, which customizes each drive mode and gives real-time information about the vehicle’s battery and motor temperature, torque, steering angle, pitch and roll, and tire pressure.

charging in the forest

Rebel Rally brings competitors away from established charging stations or gas stations. Rebelle has partnered with companies like Pennzoil for gas and Renewable Innovation for green hydrogen. What does green hydrogen have to do with charging EVs?

Renewable Innovation has been providing DC fast chargers for the race since 2020. But until this year, the company used diesel generators to power the chargers. Rebel Rally founder Emily Miller told TechCrunch that the intention was always to use hydrogen.

“The biggest challenge was EV infrastructure,” Miller told TechCrunch at the finish line of Rebel Rally 2023.

He said it took years to find the right partners, build the infrastructure and secure the 800 kilograms of green hydrogen needed for the 10-day event.

Today, there are four charge points available for competitors. These chargers are moved to locations along the way for the teams driving the EVs.

Source: techcrunch.com