Rivian Q3 preview: Impressive delivery numbers, management should consider selling

investment thesis

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s upcoming Q3 earnings are poised to be a significant inflection point for the company, especially after the market’s nervous reaction to its initial sales figures and the announcement of a large convertible note offering. Despite a promising start and better-than-expected delivery performance, Rivian faces challenges typical of the EV sector, including significant cash burn, production ramp-up and the need for continued capital injection for innovation and expansion.

The company’s strong partnership with Amazon, a key stakeholder, adds a valuable dimension to its business model, emphasizing Rivian’s potential as a strategic acquisition target. A potential sale could strengthen Rivian’s financial stability and operational scalability, giving the acquirer established EV technology and an advanced supply chain. Management should consider this.

Rivian’s journey to profitability (in itself) is possible, but fraught with obstacles, including expected sustained losses, Ford’s recent departure as an investor, and the broader complexities of the automotive industry’s shift toward electrification. The upcoming detailed Q3 financials will be important in assessing Rivian’s current health and future prospects, and management should take the opportunity to explore all options, including exploring a sale. Although this assumption is not currently supported by management commentary, the benefits of such a strategic move could be substantial for both Rivian and a potential suitor, providing a more secure path forward in the competitive EV landscape.

Introduction

As Rivian Automotive Inc. As it prepares to release its third-quarter earnings, the company is at a turning point. The company’s stock fell 23% after missing preliminary quarterly sales estimates, with investors anxiously awaiting the full financial picture. The preliminary revenue announcement of $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion was below market estimates, and the $1.5 billion convertible note offering raised concerns about the company’s financial health, especially during its critical production ramp-up phase. Against this backdrop, I believe Rivian management should consider strategic options, including a potential sale, to secure its position in the highly competitive electric vehicle (EV) market.

Rivian’s financial and operating outlook

Regardless of the market’s reaction to the preliminary Q3 data, Rivian’s financials portray a company with significant potential. Their delivery numbers remained better and management actually raised its delivery forecast for the year to 52,000 from 50,000. Ending Q2 with strong cash and credit facilities of $10.2 billion, Rivian is devoting its resources to key growth initiatives such as the development of the new Georgia plant. However, the company’s massive cash burn, which caused reserves to drop to $9.1 billion in the third quarter, signals the need for investors and management to think about long-term prospects. Whether Rivian treads this path independently or considers joining forces with a larger automotive entity, its financial trajectory requires careful navigation.

One of Rivian’s exceptional strengths is its carefully developed EV battery supply chain, positioning it as a desirable asset amid the industry’s ongoing supply chain challenges. The company’s ability to manage global supply chain disruptions more effectively than many of its competitors underlines the strategic value it can offer a potential acquirer.

Rivian and Amazon

a strategic alliance

The alliance between Rivian and Amazon (AMZN) is another highlight of Rivian’s strategic portfolio. The partnership, which includes a commitment to deliver 100,000 electric vans by 2030, not only underlines a mutual dedication to sustainability but also increases Rivian’s attractiveness as a potential acquisition target. Amazon’s 17% stake in Rivian, coupled with the e-commerce giant’s interest in fostering a cost-efficient, in-house delivery network using Rivian’s technology, speaks volumes about the trust and potential long-term value inherent in this relationship. Tells something. Such a high-powered commercial vehicle partnership could be a golden ticket for anyone looking to build the fleet of their EV business.

Why does scale matter?

Recently, Rivian noted in its last 10Q:

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, the impact of the IRA on our results of operations was not material. We will continue to evaluate the expected future impact of the IRA on our business, financial condition and cash flows as additional regulatory guidance is issued. -RIVN Q2 2023 10Q

Rivian customers largely cannot use the attractive IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) tax credit because most of their vehicles are above this $80,000 sales price threshold. This means competitors like Tesla can sell their Cybertruck (expected MSRP: $40,000) or Ford F150 Lightning (MSRP: ~$50,000) and qualify by eating up market share.

Rivian cannot cut the price of its trucks any further. They already lose money on them from a gross profit basis (10Q), meaning they have to really scale up to get better unit discounts on materials to reduce costs on their vehicles.

evaluating strategic options

sales case

Given Rivian’s current financial condition and market position, exploring a sale could be a strategic move. The automotive industry is witnessing a paradigm shift towards electrification, and traditional automakers are under immense pressure to revamp their portfolios. For these legacy players, acquiring an established EV company offers an attractive shortcut to gaining a solid foothold in this growing market.

Global automakers have collectively pledged $526 billion for the transition to EVs, much of it by 2026. Results have been slow and Tesla is leaving many in the dust when it comes to EV production and delivery numbers. Something has to change. A legacy automaker could buy Rivian and have one of the most influential EV startups on its side.

Rivian, with its advanced EV technology, established supply chain and prestigious Amazon fleet contract, represents a comprehensive package. A sale to a larger automaker could provide Rivian with the financial stability it needs, while also offering the buyer immediate entry into the competitive EV sector. This synergy may be especially attractive given new EPA fuel guidelines, which pose a significant challenge for traditional automakers.

Recently, Ford filed a notice with NHTSA stating that new EPA emissions standards could be devastating to older autos. EVs are obviously exempt from this, but older automakers are not yet mass-producing them to avoid these potential penalties. Some legacy automakers are already paying millions of dollars in penalties over current emissions standards. Buying Rivian can help reduce this.

Basically, a legacy automaker gets an EV automaker in the process of scaling and has discovered some of the biggest teething problems in scaling EV (including battery supply chain) and helped avoid new EPA regulations. This is the space they want to enter into and choose a lucrative enterprise fleet contract from Amazon which can signal and help them to get more contracts in the industry. This could definitely help them defeat Ford in the EV truck division (one of the current market leaders). This would actually put any firm slightly ahead (by Q3 EV sales) just by buying Rivian. The reason EV trucks are so important is that, historically, ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) light trucks have been the most profitable line of vehicles offered by legacy automakers. EV trucks have similar capabilities. However, as the EV truck market appears saturated, some legacy automakers are holding back on increasing production on EV trucks.

Consolidating EV sales under a legacy auto maker would allow the automaker to hit scale, lower the cost of vehicles to qualify for the IRA $7,500 tax credit, and gain expertise in their battery supply chain and EPA emissions risks. Will help to avoid.

Model (Brand) Q3 sales EDV500/700 [Amazon] (Rivian) 2,645 R1T (Rivian) 3,736 E-Transit (Ford) 2,617 F-150 Lightning (Ford) 3,503

Evaluation

According to Rivian’s Q2 2023 10-Q, the company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion in the quarter. Rivian’s ability to reach profitability depends on factors such as EV demand, consumer adoption rates, and its ability to manage costs and achieve economies of scale. Rivian acknowledged that as it continues to invest for growth, including higher operating expenses and capital expenditures, it “expects to experience additional losses, which could delay our ability to achieve profitability and positive operating cash flow.” Is” (10Q). Additionally, the firm plans to spend more than $5 billion on a factory complex in Georgia. This would mean (given that they currently have $9 billion in cash and spend over $1 billion per quarter) that they would almost certainly need to look for more cash beyond their recent convertible bond sale. Markets have to be exploited. Their recent selloff has spooked investors. His credibility may be lost.

However, a buyer would only pay around ~$13 billion EV (enterprise value) (net of cash at the end of Q3) (assuming an acquisition price of $20/share or a ~$20 billion market cap):

net cost of acquisition RIVN current enterprise value $8.87 billion share buyout price ~$20 billion ($20/share) Current Market Cap (as of 10/20/2023) $15.72 billion Cash on hand at end of Q3 (e.g. convertible notes) $9.1 billion Net EV/Takeover Price: Current EV + Takeover Premium on Shares) $13.15 billion

The company currently has a net book value of $11.7 billion (2Q 10Q). This tangible book value does not include the value of the Rivian brand (they do not list any intangible assets on their books at the end of Q2 2023). It also costs automakers $1 billion per new vehicle to bring it to market (Rivian has 2) meaning the intangible value of this lineup (once EVs hit scale) could be $2 billion. It also does not include the intangible assets related to Rivian’s supply chain that they have developed since inception, and Rivian’s brand value.

Upcoming Q3 Earnings: A Key Moment

As Rivian approaches the release of its third quarter earnings, the results will be important. The lower estimate (following a note issued by management earlier this month) is $1.32 billion in revenue and a loss of $1.32 per share. The detailed financial statements, along with any forward-looking statements of management, will provide a clearer picture of Rivian’s current health and future prospects. Key factors to watch include demand for Rivian’s EVs, adoption rates among consumers, and the company’s ability to manage costs while scaling up operations. We know how much cash they had, but the rest of the details will be important.

risk

It’s important to note that Rivian’s road to profitability appears to be a long one. Ford’s recent exit as an investor, though likely a strategic move by Ford due to its EV initiatives, adds a layer of complexity to Rivian’s financial narrative. Although a quick sale could alleviate some of Rivian’s financial pressures, such strategic decisions are complex and multifaceted, there are no guarantees. Right now the Rivian investment seems asymmetric to me, with risk but definitely good rewards. So I think he has upside potential.

conclusion

As the EV landscape evolves, Rivian stands at a crossroads. Its upcoming third quarter earnings will shed more light on its operational and financial health, which will potentially influence its strategic decisions. Although speculation about a potential sale is theoretical, the benefits of such a move are undeniable and management should consider it. By joining forces with a larger, more financially stable automaker, Rivian can secure its future in the electric vehicle market, accelerating its journey while contributing to a greener, more sustainable automotive industry.

