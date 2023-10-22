October 23, 2023
Rivian Q3 preview: Impressive delivery numbers, management should consider selling


mario tama

investment thesis

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s upcoming Q3 earnings are poised to be a significant inflection point for the company, especially after the market’s nervous reaction to its initial sales figures and the announcement of a large convertible note offering. Despite a promising start and better-than-expected delivery performance, Rivian faces challenges typical of the EV sector, including significant cash burn, production ramp-up and the need for continued capital injection for innovation and expansion.

Model (Brand)

Q3 sales

EDV500/700 [Amazon] (Rivian)

2,645

R1T (Rivian)

3,736

E-Transit (Ford)

2,617

F-150 Lightning (Ford)

3,503

Click to enlarge

net cost of acquisition

RIVN

current enterprise value

$8.87 billion

share buyout price

~$20 billion ($20/share)

Current Market Cap (as of 10/20/2023)

$15.72 billion

Cash on hand at end of Q3 (e.g. convertible notes)

$9.1 billion

Net EV/Takeover Price: Current EV + Takeover Premium on Shares)

$13.15 billion

Click to enlarge

Source: www.bing.com

Bitcoin chart signals major ‘sell signal’, analyst warns

Bitcoin chart signals major ‘sell signal’, analyst warns

October 23, 2023
Gamechanging cement-based supercapacitor could turn your home into a mega battery

Gamechanging cement-based supercapacitor could turn your home into a mega battery

October 23, 2023

