Rivian Q3: Best value in the large-cap EV market (rating upgrade)

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) delivered an impressive earnings sheet for the third quarter on November 7, which not only included a nice EPS beat, but the firm also raised its production guidance for fiscal 2023 and announced that commercial vans Delivery is also going to happen. Available to non-Amazon customers. The earnings sheet showed that some EV companies like Rivian are seeing strong production growth and are performing much better than others like Lucid Group (LCID). Lucid again cut its production guidance on November 7 and reported very weak revenue volumes for its higher-priced electric vehicles. As Rivian executes its EV strategy well and differentiates from the competition, I believe Rivian currently presents the deepest value in the large-cap, US electric vehicle market!

previous rating

I recommended shares of Rivian in October when the EV company announced it was going to issue $1.5 billion in convertible senior notes to finance the production ramp of its R1 production line (including both truck and SUV versions). , which led to significant selling in the stock – Close: The Panic Buy (Rating Upgrade). The shares have lost about 7% in value since my last recommendation in October. I’m upgrading my rating from Buy to Strong Buy due to Rivian raising its production guidance for fiscal 2023 and improving free cash flow.

extended financial year 2023 Production Guidance, Third Quarter Achievements

Rivian delivered a much better earnings sheet for the third quarter than EV rival Lucid, which cut its fiscal 2023 production forecast from “more than 10 thousand” to a new range of 8,000-8,500 electric vehicles.

Rivian, on the other hand, raised its production outlook for fiscal 2023 by 2,000 units to 54,000 electric vehicles, indicating growth of 4%. This was the company’s second consecutive increase in guidance as Rivian previously raised its outlook by 2,000 units. I indicated that given the strong rate of production growth in the first three quarters of the current fiscal year, I saw the potential for Rivian’s production volumes to increase in fiscal 2023. I still estimate that Rivian’s actual production volume will exceed 56,000 units.

Rivian’s revenue is growing massively and the EV company also hit a new revenue record in the third quarter: Rivian reported $1.34B in revenue, representing 149% top-line growth year over year. At the same time as the EV maker is ramping up production, Rivian’s gross margins are improving rapidly: The electric vehicle maker recorded a gross margin of -36%, representing a 135 pp improvement compared to the year-ago period. Is. Although Rivian is still losing money on every electric vehicle it sells, the EV company is clearly on the right track here.

Source: Rivian

Improvement in free cash flow, favorable trends

Rivian is not profitable yet and doesn’t expect to be until fiscal 2027. However, Rivian’s free cash flow is improving rapidly and although it was still negative at $1.1B in the September quarter, the trend is undoubtedly favorable for the company. Rivian’s free cash flow improved 36% year over year and at the current rate of improvement, I believe we could see positive free cash flow in fiscal 2026.

Source: Rivian

Could open up a non-Amazon commercial van revenue stream

Amazon inked a deal with Rivian to buy 100,000 commercial vans from the EV start-up to build a delivery fleet for its vast e-commerce empire. However, Rivian said in its Q3’23 earnings report that its commercial vans are now available to other customers as well. In such a situation, Rivian’s commercial van is going to compete directly with Ford’s E-Transit, which is the best-selling model in the commercial market. As Amazon’s exclusivity for its commercial WAN solutions expires, Rivian is creating a new, non-Amazon related revenue stream that is poised to further boost the company’s revenue potential.

As an example, Ford’s E-Transit sold 2,617 models in Q3’23 and was the best-selling electric van in the U.S. I believe Rivian has at least a share of the market with its rival EDV commercial vans. A small portion may be available. If Rivian were to sell only 5,000 commercial vans per year, Rivian, assuming an average selling price of $90 thousand, could generate an additional $450 million in revenue, which is not yet considered in the consensus estimates.

Rivian’s valuation, differentiating from EV rivals

From a production, growth, and risk perspective, I believe Rivian currently represents the best large-cap value that long-term investors can buy in the electric vehicle industry.

Rivian is trading at a price-to-revenue ratio of 2.41X which makes it the least valued, US-based, pure-play electric vehicle company with a market capitalization of $5.0B or more. The average P/S ratio for Rivian last year was 3.1X which I consider a fair benchmark as Rivian is seeing exceptional production and revenue growth. With a 3.1XP/S ratio, Rivian has approximately 29% upside revaluation potential and this would bring the company’s fair value to approximately $22. However, Rivian has the potential to raise its fair value estimate through strong revenue growth and a move toward profitability.

Tesla is the uncontested market leader in terms of both market cap and production/delivery volume, but Rivian is significantly cheaper than Tesla and the company’s production growth has been impressive: Tesla reported 25% Y/Y production growth in Q3’23 , while Rivian’s production surged 121% in the September quarter. Rivian’s strong execution in terms of production shows that the company is diverging from its rivals, making a revaluation more likely in my opinion.

Rivian’s revenue volume is still significantly lower than Tesla’s, but the rate of production growth also shows that Rivian has a lot of room to grow into a higher valuation.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Rivian

Rivian’s risks have diminished after the company reported third-quarter earnings, and the company’s raised outlook contrasts with Lucid’s production guidance for fiscal 2023… which was once again downgraded. Rivian is seeing strong production growth which also limits risks for the EV company.

If Rivian’s revenue growth slows or the company sees disappointing EDV sales in the commercial van market, I’d be willing to reconsider my Strong Buy rating. Growing losses, higher free cash flow losses and new pricing pressure in the EV market would also be reasons to consider the current rating. The same applies to a potential delay in Rivian’s profitability timeline (the company is currently expected to achieve profitability in fiscal 2027), which I consider to be Rivian’s biggest risk factor.

closing of thoughts

Rivian’s Q3 earnings scorecard was much better than Lucid’s: Rivian raised its outlook for fiscal 2023 production to 54,000 EVs (Lucid lowered it), EV company seeing strong revenue momentum, losses There has been a decline in cash flows and there has been a significant improvement in free cash flow as compared to last. Year. Although Rivian is not profitable yet, I believe the company is on the right track. The availability of Rivian’s commercial vans to non-Amazon customers also means increased deliveries and revenue, and Rivian’s commercial van solutions are poised to compete directly with industry-leading Ford’s e-Transit going forward. I believe Rivian, at the moment, represents the strongest value for EV investors who want to focus on the large-cap, US electric vehicle market!

Source: seekingalpha.com