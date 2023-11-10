November 10, 2023
Rivian Q3: Best value in the large-cap EV market (rating upgrade)


Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) delivered an impressive earnings sheet for the third quarter on November 7, which not only included a nice EPS beat, but the firm also raised its production guidance for fiscal 2023 and announced that commercial vans Delivery is also going to happen. Available to non-Amazon customers. The earnings sheet showed that some EV companies like Rivian are seeing strong production growth and are performing much better than others like Lucid Group (LCID). Lucid again cut its production guidance on November 7 and reported very weak revenue volumes for its higher-priced electric vehicles. As Rivian executes its EV strategy well and differentiates from the competition, I believe Rivian currently presents the deepest value in the large-cap, US electric vehicle market!

Source: Rivian

Source: Rivian

Source: seekingalpha.com

