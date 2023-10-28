Rivian Automotive (RIVN) suffered a bigger decline than the general market: Key Insights

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed at $16.01, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session. The move offset the S&P 500’s daily loss of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow fell 1.12% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.38%.

The maker of motor vehicles and passenger cars’ stock has declined 29.94% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tire-Truck sector’s loss of 9.05% and the S&P 500’s loss of 2.65%.

Market participants will be closely watching Rivian Automotive’s financial results in its upcoming release. The company is planning to announce its earnings on November 7, 2023. On that day, Rivian Automotive is projected to report earnings of -$1.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.36 billion, up 154.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.99 per share and revenue of $4.35 billion. These totals would represent changes of +21.29% and +162.23%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Rivian Automotive. These revisions generally reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Thus, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company’s business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with future stock price performance. Investors can take advantage of this by using the Zacks Rank. The model takes these estimate changes into account and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a remarkable track record of outperformance, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 +25 Give an average annual return of %. Since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate has moved 0.59% higher over the past month. Rivian Automotive is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

the story continues

Automotive – The domestic industry is part of the auto-tyre-truck sector. Currently, this industry has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics and more on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Source: finance.yahoo.com