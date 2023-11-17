Rival dog breeders take Wash Wiggle and Wag’s legal battle to the High Court

Laura Thurgood (right) has sued former business partner Danielle Light in the High Court in London.

Two rival dog breeders are embroiled in a High Court battle after one former business partner allegedly launched a “horrific” smear campaign against the other.

Laura Thurgood Wash is suing her former business partner Danielle Light for the rights to use the name Wiggle and Wag.

Ms Thurgood also claims she has been “horribly” defamed in a series of messages and social media posts, alleging that her care led to “numerous dogs being injured and their owners being forced to pay for the injured dogs.” Had to spend huge bills from vets for treatment. Question”.

Ms Thurgood, who runs her own pet beautician service in the West Midlands, said that after sacking her former partner, Ms Light slandered her on social media.

However, Ms Light has insisted that the rights to the brand name remain hers and that her claims about her rival are “substantially true”.

In court documents filed at the High Court in London, Ms Thurgood’s barrister Ian Silcock said she set up a thriving dog grooming business in the West Midlands covering a 30-mile radius under the Wash Wiggle and Wag trademarks in 2018 .

He purchased a specialized mobile grooming salon for his business, which operated out of the back of a van throughout his territory.

working relationships broke down

Ms. Thurgood claimed that in the summer of 2018, she and other family members teamed up with Ms. Light, another local pet sitter, to help grow the venture and hired her as part of a business agreement. Used as a contractor.

She said that over the course of the next two years her business began to take off and attract more than 700 clients, with Ms. Light conducting approximately 2,600 grooming sessions for the business.

But in May 2020, the two women’s working relationship broke down when Ms. Light left a letter ending the partnership in Ms. Thurgood’s van.

The barrister says the Wash Wiggle and Wag name has since been stolen by Ms Light for her business.

Mr Silcock also alleged that Ms Light had sent messages to some of his rival’s customers tarnishing his reputation, saying: “After receiving calls from customers it appears that the van I previously used She is back in action and covering Solihull areas with the ‘new groomer’.

“Owners Robert, Jim and Laura Thurgood are pretending I’m getting ready to groom, then the customers have no choice with a new groom on their doorstep.

“I have had injured dogs as a result [sic] Owners need to pay large veterinarian bills over the phone. This is not me and I will not work with them anymore!

“If you want to book with me please only use my number and my name. I will ensure that my name ‘Wash Wiggle and Wag’ is no longer used by them.’

Demand for £50,000 compensation

Mr Silcock said the alleged fraud had led to a dramatic decline in business and the bookings of around 40 customers.

He said, “Ms Thurgood has suffered and continues to suffer severe stress, anxiety, distress, embarrassment and humiliation as a result of the publication.”

Ms Thurgood, of Warton, Tamworth, is seeking £50,000 compensation for damage to her reputation, and a judge’s ruling barring Ms Light from passing off the disputed trade name as her own.

Ms Light denied defamation and wrongly attributed the disputed name as her own, insisting Ms Thurgood ran her beauty business not under the Wash Wiggle and Wag tags, but using the names Doggy Style and Scruffy2Fluffy.

The barrister, acting on behalf of Ms Leight, said: “A particular complaint concerned a dog called Archie, which required a visit to the vet and resulted in a significant vet bill.”

Refuting that claim, Ms Thurgood’s barrister said that no dog in her care had ever been injured, although she also said that one of the dogs had suffered “a minor allergic reaction as a result of a grooming session and/or minor Had suffered “skin irritation”.

Mr Silcock said the dog in question was “not injured” and “did not require significant veterinary treatment or expense as a result.”

Ms Thurgood is suing both Ms Light and her company, Wash Wiggle & Wag Ltd.

