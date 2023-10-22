Rite Aid to close Oregon warehouse, eliminating 136 jobs

Rite Aid plans to close its warehouse in Wilsonville next spring, putting 136 employees out of work, the company informed state officials Friday.

The Pennsylvania-based retailer told state officials that the layoffs will begin during the first week of January and continue until the distribution center permanently closes on April 5, 2024.

The company said it notified employees on Friday and that some employees will continue to work for some time after the closing date to assist in the final closing.

The announcement comes after Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, as the troubled company faces declining sales and its role in fueling the opioid epidemic by illegally filling prescriptions for painkillers. She is battling many lawsuits over her accused role.

The pharmacy chain said in its federal bankruptcy filing that it operates more than 2,000 stores, concentrated in the Northeast and West Coast.

As part of its voluntary Chapter 11 process, Rite Aid will close 154 underperforming stores.

It has not identified any Oregon stores that will close following the bankruptcy, but the chain closed its Southeast Portland store, located at 2440 Cesar Chavez Blvd., in September. Just before the closure, Rite Aid spokesperson Eliza Wojcicki said the company reviewed the location’s performance to see whether it met the needs of the company’s customers and overall business.

Wojcik said at the time, “The decision to close a store is one we take very seriously and is based on a number of factors, including business strategy, lease and rental considerations, local business conditions and viability and store performance. “

It’s unclear how the closure of the Wilsonville warehouse will impact Rite Aid’s other Oregon stores. The company did not respond to a request for comment late Friday.

–Christine De Leon; [email protected]

Source: www.oregonlive.com