Risk-taking traders can now aim for 4x the return of the S&P 500 with the first quadruple leveraged fund.

BMO has launched the first quadruple leveraged ETN fund that tracks the S&P 500.

The fund will trade under the ticker symbol “XXXX” and seeks to generate four times the return of the S&P 500 on a daily basis.

The launch comes amid growing bullishness among investors and Wall Street predicting more gains in 2024.

Investors looking for a high-risk-high-reward bet on the S&P 500 can now buy into the first quadruple leveraged fund to track the benchmark US stock index.

BMO on Tuesday launched the MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN Fund, a first-of-its-kind fund that seeks to generate 4x the daily return of the S&P 500. This fund outperforms 3x leveraged stock market funds that are popular among short-term traders.

The fund’s launch comes at a time when investors are growing bullish and Wall Street is predicting further gains in 2024. Most of the stock market losses experienced during the bear market of 2022 have been erased and the major stock market averages are less than 5% away from their all-time highs.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is up more than 100% this year, another sign suggesting a return to the risk-on sentiment of the pandemic era.

Short-term traders who pile into these leveraged returns are usually looking for quick returns and trade in and out of them quickly rather than holding them for the long term.

“I doubt [demand for leveraged products] Todd Sohn, ETF analyst at Strategus Securities, told ETF.com, “The growth will continue as retail continues to adopt these… Now you have retail traders able to trade from their phone anywhere, and these products make it Help accomplish that.”

Holding these leveraged funds for long periods can be extremely risky, as while they can yield huge profits when the stock market goes up, small corrections in the stock market can generate huge losses.

This dynamic has been on full display over the past two years in the ProShares UltraPro QQQ 3x Fund, a triple leveraged fund that tracks the Nasdaq 100. While the Nasdaq is only 5% below its record high at the end of 2021, its 3x leveraged counterpart is still 54% below its record high.

Importantly, the 4x Leveraged S&P 500 Fund is not an ETF, but an ETN or exchange traded note. The main difference is that ETNs carry credit risk and can be closed if the fund’s counterparty decides they no longer want exposure to the fund.

That’s exactly what happened in January 2018, when two popular short volatility ETFs imploded and wiped out billions of dollars in a matter of minutes.

The 4x Leveraged Fund trades on the NYSE ARCA under the symbol “XXXX” and has a management fee of 0.95%.

BMO did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com