Risk Management in Gaming: Crypto and NFT Integration Resolution – Cryptosaurus

This photo taken on December 10, 2021 shows couple Eugene (left) and Ginger Arboleda giving a… [+] During an interview with AFP in Taguig, suburban Manila, he demonstrated how to play Axie Infinity, an NFT game where players earn tokens that can be exchanged for cryptocurrency or cash. FOCUS By Alison Jackson and Alice Phillipson (Photo by Jaime Sta Rosa/AFP)

AFP via Getty Images

“Having a receipt for an in-game item is not the same as possessing that in-game item.” When I heard these words from Asmagold’s mouth about the issue of NFTs in gaming, my attention went straight to all the warnings we’ve already heard about it.

A Metro article from about two years ago had the viewpoint “NFTs will change gaming for the worse.” However, like most controversial topics, there are people on both sides of the aisle.

On one hand, we have people who hate NFTs, comparing them to the devil coming into gaming. They see no value in this integration and highlight the risk of adding a mechanic to gaming that only a few people can interact with.

On the other hand, NFTs and crypto also have supporters. These crypto brothers often say that NFTs are the future of gaming. He believes that NFTs in gaming NFT and crypto integration is a convergence of financial opportunity, ownership, and community, which could result in the merger of investing and gaming to change the face of digital entertainment. Such voices have been encouraged with the entry into the NFT sphere of DrDisrespect – one of the world’s most popular streamers.

However, when looked at realistically, there are inherent risks associated with crypto and NFTs in gaming. Let’s analyze what those risks are and whether they can be dealt with. Will we ever see a time when gamers and NFT enthusiasts are on the same page? Or is this just another pipe dream?

Inherent Risks of NFTs in Gaming

NFTs are new technologies, and every new technology has risks associated with it,” are the thoughts that come to the minds of most crypto enthusiasts when they encounter the criticisms that come together to enumerate the risks of NFTs and crypto in gaming. Are. have to do it.

However, these inherent risks are impactful and must be addressed.

Many NFT scams are damaging the reputation of NFTs

People’s perceptions about NFTs matter. Before NFTs can be implemented in a game, they must have a good reputation, which is currently in short supply.

The CryptoBatez phishing NFT scam occurred in January 2023, causing Azuki to lose over $750k and investors to suffer much greater losses. Other recent scams, such as the X2Y2 cloning scam, created a honeypot to lure people into a fake market and steal their ETH.

These are the latest incidents in a long series of NFT scandals that continue to damage the reputation of NFTs. The latest NFT research and statistics revealed that over 60% of people still view NFTs as scams.

Gamers aren’t the only ones being proactive about crypto in gaming due to scams; The gaming industry is also not entirely convinced that NFTs or crypto can bring anything valuable to gaming. Steam banned NFTs from its gaming store in 2021, to which Esmongold said, “He’s not banning them because he absolutely hates crypto. It’s just that when 99% of NFT promotions are scams, maybe we shouldn’t do them.”

development priority

Another associated risk comes from priority setting. When NFTs and crypto are added to a game, gameplay and player experience should not become a second thought.

“Making a game is hard enough,” says Aaron Arnold, host and founder of Altcoin Daily. “Incorporating crypto may be a good move but gaming studios need to ensure that playability, UX/UI, fun, stickiness, etc. are not impacted or secondary.”

This has been the case with many NFT games. Many developers are careless in implementing NFTs in their games and are opting for inferior gameplay loops. Dan Indicator once wrote an entire article highlighting his experience with NFT games, and he concluded that the games were developed without any passion.

Gamers already understand this and are against mainstream gaming companies trying to include anything crypto-related in their games, fearing that the quality of gameplay will deteriorate. For example, the developers of STALKER cleverly introduced NFT-based NPCs as a promotional item, but the community reaction was so unfavorable that the studio decided cancel nft concept completely.

Exclusion due to high barriers to entry

The cost of playing NFT games deters most gamers as the financial barriers are high. For example, 100% Rimp, which is one of the cheapest Axies in Axie Infinity, costs around 0.13 ETH, which is equivalent to $256. For comparison, a high-end AAA game in the Web2 space with fully understood gameplay mechanics and characters costs $90.

Games like Axie Infinity created financial barriers that led to boycotts: “Only rich people could play as these games were gaining popularity,” Arnold said.

Volatile Nature of Cryptocurrencies

Another inherent risk to gaming arises from the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies. Constant fluctuations in NFT and crypto prices can cause losses to developers and gamers. Imagine a game that offers a gun as an NFT worth 0.1 ETH. As developers are integrating this item, what will happen if the price of ETH drops? Would the developer drastically change the price while risking the gaming studio’s reputation at the same time? What if people who buy an NFT see its value diminish as soon as they buy an in-game item? What about their losses?

Gamers are already tired of over-monetization

Statistics show that more than 20% of the gaming community engage in microtransactions, and 41% of players make in-game purchases at least once a week. Diablo Immortal, one of the largest games with microtransactions, has generated over $500 million in revenue.

While Diablo Immortal is free to play, microtransaction-led monetization has found its way into AAA titles for which players have already paid. The latest game in Ubisoft’s flagship series, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, is chock-full of microtransactions and has earned Ubisoft over £780 million.

However, some gamers are tired of this monetization. They view NFTs as a cosmetic fad that adds nothing but unnecessary monetization to their favorite games and hurts their gameplay experience.

Will these risks ever be resolved?

Now the real question is can these issues be resolved? Yes, they can be solved; And the solutions to each risk range from the bizarre to the practical.

Dealing with the image of NFTs

The first issue is that NFT integration into video games is less about risk and more about adoption. Gamers don’t like NFTs. Most rallied around this sentiment and essentially took NFTs out of mainstream gaming. However, popular Twitch streamer AsmonGold has a different solution – not calling NFTs NFTs.

“If I wanted to put NFTs in a game, this is what I would do,” the streamer said. “I will create NFTs and I will not call them NFTs. this is easy. Yes, you create NFTs and you don’t call them NFTs, people aren’t crazy about them and that’s all there is to it.

This approach, while bizarre, can be implemented in the short term and may be viable as long as it takes time to iron out the shortcomings of NFT integration with games.

The long-term solution to this issue would be to have more realistic expectations about what NFTs can contribute to gaming. Extolling the virtues of P2E in a realistic, subdued style may help mitigate some of the hostile attitudes gamers have toward NFTs.

addressing the exclusion issue

“This challenge can be addressed by offering a free-to-play model and ensuring that NFTs are optional, not essential to gameplay,” says crypto expert and NFT enthusiast BitLord. Twitter,

This approach will not only allow people from the Web2 sector to try their hand at blockchain games but will also enhance the image of NFTs in gaming. Additionally, such games could potentially gain prominence in Web2, even using blockchain technology.

Dealing with the speculative aspect of crypto and gaming

One of the biggest risks and obstacles to the adoption of NFTs in mainstream gaming is the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies. The solution is simple: isolate a crypto’s value from the rest of the market and instead focus on increasing its value on merit.

BitLord says creating an in-game asset with intrinsic value beyond speculation could work. These assets can bring new aesthetics to player characters or give players a unique gameplay feature. Focusing on utility could potentially lead to the value of a crypto asset being tied to that utility rather than macroeconomic conditions.

Crypto and NFTs can bring value to the gaming industry

Despite the existing risks, crypto and NFTs can bring many benefits to the gaming industry. They introduce the possibility of true digital ownership through unique in-game items and player-driven economies.

These economies will lay the foundation for stronger gaming communities, coming together to create new gameplay mechanics and giving players a way to earn from their gaming activities. These examples will potentially increase engagement. Additionally, integrating blockchain with gaming can ensure immutable proof of ownership, thereby ensuring that players can actually own the in-game assets they purchase.

Developers will also benefit as they will be introduced to a better and more sustainable revenue model in which they will earn not only from initial sales but also from secondary market interactions. The stability thus created for the ecosystem can establish a symbiotic relationship between developers and gamers, making gaming great again.

However, these positives can only be realized if everyone in the crypto sector starts working on solving the inherent risks of crypto integration with gaming. The responsibility for this undertaking falls on crypto enthusiasts, not gamers. Gamers need reassurance to enter a world where gaming is decentralized, ownership of in-game assets is real, and everyone has a stake in the development of a gaming product.

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech