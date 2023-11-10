Rising temperatures and more extreme weather events: how is Europe’s tourism industry coping?

by Annabel Murphy

More people are waking up to the impacts of climate change, according to research conducted by the European Travel Commission, troubled by deadly floods in Greece, wildfires in Tenerife and extreme temperatures in southern Italy during the 2023 summer holiday period. And travel preferences are changing. etc).

The survey, conducted every six months by ETC, aims to assess tourism behavior so that national tourism boards can respond to priorities and trends. 14 percent of respondents, an increase of seven percent from the previous survey, cited ‘extreme weather events’ as their primary concern.

Climate change now poses a major threat to one of Europe’s most important economic sectors. The tourism and travel industry employs more than 22 million people and generates about 10 percent of Europe’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The impact on the economy and businesses is not the only risk. A hotter, more unstable climate affects the things that make a destination attractive in the first place, such as biodiversity, cultural attractions and iconic sites.

With several devastating weather events last summer, experts are urging the industry to prepare for potentially longer summer periods and more extreme weather events.

2023 climate data puts Europe in uncharted territory

Record-breaking temperatures last summer helped explain the severity and frequency of extreme weather events across Europe.

According to data published by the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), the average temperature across Europe this summer was 19.63 degrees Celsius, 0.83 degrees Celsius above the previous average. The increase in average temperatures makes 2023 the fifth hottest summer ever recorded.

Temperatures during the peak tourist period of June–July–August (JJA) were the hottest on record globally by a large margin, with an average temperature of 16.77 °C, 0.66 °C above average.

September and October, typically the time when temperatures drop in the Northern Hemisphere, led to more record-breaking data.

September was the warmest on record – 0.5 °C above the previous warmest September in 2020 and October was the warmest October on record globally, with an average surface air temperature of 15.30 °C, 0.85 °C above 1991–2020.

Based on the temperature anomalies recorded this year, C3S scientists concluded with “near certainty” that 2023 will be the hottest year on record, and is currently 1.43ºC higher than the pre-industrial average.

The figures – and the extent to which they are rising – demonstrate how rapidly our climate is changing. Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, says that with temperatures rising globally, the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events is also changing.

“One goal of the Paris Agreement is to limit the global average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. When you look at the data from this summer and how fast temperatures are rising, it is very worrying,” she said.

“Like all sectors affected by climate change, the tourism industry needs to adapt as much as possible to the changing climate because we are in uncharted territory. Major tourist destinations are often at the front line of the impacts of extreme events, with wildfires and heatwaves particularly common occurrences in recent years.

“Clearly these extreme events impact not only the visitors to these locations but also the communities and businesses that depend on these national and international visitors for their livelihoods.”

Preparing for possible changes in travel patterns

With warmer weather patterns and more extreme events occurring in late summer – how can the industry best adapt to changing tourism preferences and prepare for climate change?

According to ETC Executive Director, Eduardo Sanchez, climate change affects the seasonality and quality of tourism at a particular destination and businesses should take this into account.

Some tourist groups are choosing to spend holidays in northern summer destinations such as Ireland, Denmark and the Czech Republic, while the number of tourists visiting the Mediterranean Sea during the peak season has declined by 10 percent compared to last year.

The ETC says it is likely that climate change will also affect the seasonality of activities, for example, outdoor tourism activities such as hiking, sailing and sports may be more suitable in spring and autumn when temperatures are lower.

On the other hand, reduced snowfall due to rising temperatures could have a negative impact on winter sports and businesses affected by this will need to find new solutions and adapt accordingly.

“The tourism industry is extremely strong, but it requires innovation, adaptation and change – some of these changes will be incremental and easy to implement, while others, such as the transition to net zero and more circular businesses, will be a challenging but necessary process, “Santander said.

Transition to a more sustainable industry

Attracting tourists during the ‘shoulder season’ or planning outdoor activities outside the hottest times are examples of incremental changes to improve the comfortability of a destination.

However, in the longer term, many businesses will need to innovate to thrive in a net zero economy and service customers who may have very different interests and values ​​in the future.

The Estonian tourism sector is responding to changes in travel preferences by offering low-carbon holidays and events. Many businesses in the country measure carbon emissions (related to tourists), use local supply chains to source food and only serve vegetarian and vegan options.

“Part of our tourism strategy is to have a strong focus on sustainability by providing environmentally friendly alternatives and doing things differently,” said Rainer Aavik, director of the Estonian Tourist Board.

“We believe that offering sustainable options such as cruise ships and vacation packages as an alternative to carbon-intensive tourism is something that travelers are looking for and this only increases as extreme climate events and The relationship between increasing levels of greenhouse gas emissions increases in the atmosphere,” he added.

Climate Modeling: Using Data to Prepare

Climate projections are another way to help the industry adapt to climate change, providing different scenarios of how the future might look different in different locations.

By combining recent satellite and in-situ data with climate predictions of meteorological variables such as wind speed, air temperature and humidity or pressure, it is possible to obtain bespoke indicators that help businesses, policy makers and other organizations respond to changing climate conditions. Estimating and planning in advance can help. ,

Together with the Institute for Environmental Research and Sustainable Development (IERSD), CS3 scientists have worked on developing a climate suitability indicator that allows to determine and rank a range of climate suitability indicators for particular tourism destinations and activities.

By integrating these indicators with climate projections, this dataset aims to provide an understanding of how a changing climate will affect tourism activities in Europe, based on future scenarios of greenhouse gas concentrations.

“Although the tourism industry cannot stop climate change alone, it can use the tools at its disposal to understand how suitable the climate in which it operates is for tourism. These models can serve as an important decision-making tool,” said Christos Giannakopoulos, PhD, head of atmospheric modeling at the National Observatory of Athens.

“Knowledge, preparedness and action towards a more sustainable industry are key to the sector’s long-term resilience,” they conclude.

