Rising seas and water scarcity: Can fortress islands help Maldives avoid climate crisis?

‘We are self-reliant’: Maldives president says fortress islands will help stop climate migration.

Rising sea levels threaten to submerge the Maldives and the Indian Ocean archipelago is already out of drinking water. But the new president says he has canceled plans to relocate citizens.

Instead, President Mohammed Muizzu has promised that the low-lying country will stem the tide with ambitious land reforms and the creation of elevated islands.

Environmental and rights groups have warned that this could also increase the risk of floods.

Maldives is on the front lines of the climate crisis

A luxurious holiday destination, maldives It is famous for its white sand beaches, turquoise lagoons and vast coral reefs. In recent years, the chain of 1,192 small islands has found itself on the front lines of the climate crisis, fighting for survival.

Former President Mohammed Nasheed started his administration 15 years ago and warned citizens that he could become the world’s first president environmental refugee Relocation to another country is required.

He wanted Maldivians to start saving to buy land in the neighboring country IndiaIn Sri Lanka or even as far away as Australia.

But Muizzu, 45, called for nearly €500 million of foreign funding to protect vulnerable people shoresSaid that his citizens would not leave their homeland.

“If we need to increase the area for living or other economic activities, we can do that,” Muizu told AFP news agency, speaking from the crowded capital Male, which is surrounded by concrete sea walls. “We are self-sufficient to take care of ourselves.”

Will Maldivian residents be forced to relocate?

small nation of tuvalu A deal was struck this month to give citizens the right to remain in Australia when their Pacific homeland is lost beneath the sea.

But Muizzu said Maldives would not follow that route.

“I can clearly say that we definitely do not need to buy land or take land on lease from any country,” Muizzu said.

Sea walls would ensure at-risk areas “can be classified as safe islands”, he said.

But 80 percent of Maldives is at an altitude of less than one meter. sea ​​level, And while fortress-like walls surrounded by tightly packed settlements can keep out the waves, the fate of the beach islands that tourists flock to is uncertain.

Tourism According to the World Bank, this accounts for about one-third of the economy.

Nasheed’s predecessor, Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, was the first to sound the alarm of possible “death of the nation”, warning the United Nations in 1985 about the threat posed by rising sea levels linked to climate change.

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned in 2007 that an increase of 18 to 59 centimeters maldives Virtually deserted by the end of the century.

The warning lights are already flashing red.

Gayoom’s fear that his country would run out of drinking water has already come true, as rising salt levels are seeping into the ground, spoiling the drinking water.

“Every island in the Maldives is gone fresh water” said Shauna Aminath, 38, who was environment minister until last week, when Muizzu’s government took power.

Almost all of the archipelago’s 187 inhabited islands rely on expensive desalination plants, he told AFP.

“We’re looking for ways to protect ourselves Islands “It’s been a big part of how we’re trying to adapt to these changes,” Aminath said.

Can sea walls and reclamation projects save the Maldives?

The capital Male, where a third of the country’s 380,000 citizens live on a small island, is “one of the most densely populated fragments in the world” with 65,700 people per square kilometre, according to the environment ministry.

giant sea ​​wall The city is already surrounded, but Muizu said there is potential for expansion elsewhere.

Reclamation projects using sand pumped onto submerged land over the past four decades have already expanded the country’s landmass by about 10 percent. Coral Platforms, totaling 30 square kilometres.

Muizu, a British-educated civil engineer and former Minister of Works for seven years, played a key role in this, overseeing the expansion of the artificial. island Of Hulhumale.

Linked to the capital by a China-built 1.4-kilometre-long bridge, with tower blocks rising above the blue sea, Hulhumale is twice the area of ​​Male’, home to about 100,000 people.

But environmental and rights groups have warned that although reclamation is needed, it should be done with caution.

Maldives reclamation projects often ignore environmental rules

In a recent report, Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused authorities of failing to enforce their own environmental rules, saying reclamation projects were “often rushed” and lacked proper mitigation policies.

It gave the example of an airport on Kulhudhuffushi, which covers 70 percent of the island. mangroves were “buried”, and a reclamation project in Addu had damaged the coral reefs on which fishermen depend.

“The Maldivian government has ignored or weakened Environment protection legislation, increasing risks of flooding and other harm to island communities,” HRW said.

Ahmed Faizal, head of environmental campaign group Marine Journal Maldives (MJM), said he fears politicians and businessmen view shallow lagoons as potential reclamation sites. quick profit,

“You have to ask ‘What is the limit, what is the real cost of reclamation?’”, he said.

