Rising retail theft appears to be a threat to the brick-and-mortar model

The dramatic increase in retail theft at brick-and-mortar stores, which has been well documented by the media, could have a serious impact on the viability of physical stores in the future.

Many chains have said that these thefts – often by flash mobs – have severely impacted their financial results and some have even closed their locations in the aftermath. In September, Target (NYSE:TGT) Target announced it would close nine stores as a result of theft and organized retail crime that impacted the safety of its employees and customers.

Retailers including Target (TGT), Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) and Macy’s (NYSE:M) are pointing to an increase in crime as a factor in the lower earnings and note This issue may continue to cut into your financial results.

In September, the National Retail Foundation reported that in 2022, retail theft increased by ~20% from a year earlier. According to the 2023 National Retail Security Survey, when taken as a percentage of total retail sales in 2022, shrinkage resulted in a loss of $112.1B, up from $93.9B in 2021.

Due to the current situation, there is already a possibility of less crowd in the shops. A recent GlobalData US consumer survey found that older Americans’ online shopping is set to double from 19% to 42% between 2022 and 2023.

While many older shoppers are hesitant to shop in person due to COVID-related concerns, “the rising wave of violent retail crimes will encourage many older shoppers to choose other retail options, such as online shopping, which they already increasingly use.” Are,” GlobalData said. Retail Consultant Consumer Custom Solutions Anup Kumar.

The consulting and analytics firm said retailers are increasingly turning to technology as a way to reduce theft. This includes AI-powered analytics and radio frequency identification (RFID) inventory tracking. Some people are using overhead cameras, trolley locks, smart gates and fog machines.

Additionally, BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ), Lowe’s (LOW), and IKEA are using autonomous robots and drones to track inventory and patrol parking lots to improve store security and protect customers and workers. Are.

But GlobalData shows that there are some negative aspects to adopting these measures. This includes negatively impacting customer service and creating an environment of distrust.

“The practice of locking merchandise or keeping stock in separate fulfillment areas typically significantly reduces impulse buying and customer shopping due to inconvenience,” the firm said.

“Adopting advanced technologies to tackle problems is important, but a delicate balance must be struck to maintain customer service, sales and margins,” Kumar said.

