November 5, 2023
Rising retail theft appears to be a threat to the brick-and-mortar model


urfinguss/iStock via Getty Images

The dramatic increase in retail theft at brick-and-mortar stores, which has been well documented by the media, could have a serious impact on the viability of physical stores in the future.

Many chains have said that these thefts – often by flash mobs – have severely impacted their financial results and some have even closed their locations in the aftermath. In September, Target (NYSE:TGT) Target announced it would close nine stores as a result of theft and organized retail crime that impacted the safety of its employees and customers.

