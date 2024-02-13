Rising restaurant prices are making food even more luxurious. cnn business

New York CNN –

If you’ve chosen to cook a romantic meal at home with your partner this Valentine’s Day – no matter what form – know that you’re saving a good amount of money compared to couples who dine out.

Even excluding pricey Valentine’s Day menus, it’s becoming increasingly cheaper for Americans to eat at home rather than eating out, according to January Consumer Price Index data. That’s because grocery prices are up 1.2% year over year, while the price of food eaten at restaurants is up 5.1%.

It’s another reminder of the toll of inflation on Americans’ daily lives. Even though price increases are slowing, prices remain much higher than before the pandemic, leaving people with a miserable feeling about an otherwise strong economy.

And in this election year, high food prices, which rose last month to their highest monthly rate in a year, could create problems for President Joe Biden’s campaign.

While the pace of inflation for groceries and restaurant meals has slowed significantly over the past year, the gap between their respective pace of price increases has widened.

In January 2023, eating out became cheaper, with food prices rising 8.2% compared to the previous year. Grocery prices rose 11.3% year over year.

What is behind the change?

In the post-pandemic world, consumers are spending a greater share of their budget on services than goods. Demand for services is putting upward pressure on wages, which in turn has contributed to rising prices.

“Wage pressures exist,” Conference Board chief economist Dana Peterson said in an interview. The biggest wage gains are in sectors like health care, government and leisure and hospitality, he said. “Leisure and hospitality includes restaurants, and so there’s still a lot of churn going on, and those companies are having to raise wages to attract and retain workers.”

“We believe many of these increases reflect the delayed impact of strong wage growth in 2023, and we believe wage growth will now slow,” Goldman Sachs economists said in a note Tuesday. It is happening.”

Overall, prices of services – including eating out, transportation and entertainment – ​​were 0.7% higher in January than the previous month. This was 148% of the overall 0.3% monthly increase in prices.

Fresh vegetables are available at a premium.

Prices in that food category rose 2.4% last month. The most notable increase was for tomatoes, whose price was 4.6% higher in January compared to December.

There are two related factors behind that increase, said Timothy Richards, chair of Arizona State University’s School of Agribusiness.

Tomato prices were very low in 2022, which will make increases in later months appear much higher. Because farmers weren’t able to sell tomatoes at the same price, they began allocating more of their space to more profitable produce, Richards said.

“With high prices, wait a few months and the problem will fix itself,” he told CNN.

Of all the items and categories that CPI tracks, prices for frozen non-carbonated juices and beverages saw the largest increases last month and year. On a monthly basis, prices are up 9.9% and for the 12 months ending in January, they are up 29%. You can probably blame the weather – especially hurricanes – as well as devastating citrus diseases.

On the other hand, ham and shelf-stable fish and seafood saw the largest declines in prices among all food categories tracked in the CPI.

Ham prices dropped 3.1% last month and shelf-stable fish and seafood prices dropped 2.9%.

But on an annual basis, eggs remained the winner with the largest price decline (-28.6%) of all items tracked in the CPI. This may not be the case for much longer as egg prices rose 3.4% from December last month as bird flu once again hits the industry.

Lettuce (-11.7%) and apples (-8.9%) took second and third place for the largest annual food price declines.

