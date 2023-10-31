Rising interest rates and bleak economic picture have kept the Federal Reserve on the sidelines

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is set to leave its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, at a time when the Fed faces an economy that has proven resilient but still rising interest rates, foreign turmoil. And is under pressure from worried investors.

US economic growth picked up in the July-September quarter on the back of strong consumer spending, and inflation showed signs of remaining uncomfortably high last month. Chairman Jerome Powell will want to make sure the economy cools down and inflation subsides again before signaling any let-up in the Fed’s campaign to slow inflation to its 2% target level.

At the same time, turbulent financial markets have pushed up long-term rates on U.S. Treasuries, depressing stock prices and raising corporate borrowing costs. Powell and other Fed policymakers have said they think these trends could contribute to an economic slowdown – and, in the process, reduce inflationary pressures – without the need for further rate hikes.

Since March 2022, the Fed has raised its key rate from near zero to about 5.4% in its effort to tame inflation, which hit a four-decade high as the economy exits the pandemic recession in 2020. Has reached. The costs of mortgages, auto loans and credit card debt have all increased in response. Annual inflation, measured by the government’s consumer price index, has fallen to 3.7% from a peak of 9.1% in June last year.

Economists at Wall Street banks have estimated that sharp losses in the stock and bond markets over the past few months will have a depressing effect on the economy equivalent to the impact of three or four quarter-point rate hikes by the Fed.

“It’s clearly a tightening of financial conditions,” Powell said this month. “That’s what we’re trying to achieve.”

Although the Fed raised its benchmark rate to a 22-year high, it has not made any hike since July. Still, the yield – or interest rate – on the 10-year Treasury note has continued to rise, reaching 5% last week, a level it had not reached in 16 years. The rise in Treasury yields has pushed the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate to nearly 8% and also pushed up the cost of credit cards, auto loans and many types of business borrowing.

Market analysts say several factors have combined to push Treasury yields higher. For one thing, the government is expected to sell potentially trillions of dollars more in bonds to finance huge and persistent budget deficits in the coming years, even as the Fed is reducing its holdings of bonds. As a result, higher Treasury rates may be needed to attract more buyers.

And with the future path of rates more unclear than usual, investors are demanding higher yields in exchange for the greater risk of holding long-term bonds.

Importantly for the Fed, the yield on 10-year Treasuries continues to rise even without the central bank raising rates. This suggests that Treasury yields could remain unusually high even if the Fed keeps its benchmark rate on hold. In turn, many business and consumer lending rates may also remain high, which will help keep economic growth and inflation in check.

Wall Street traders see a 98% chance the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, according to the CME FedWatch tool. And they envision only a 24% chance of a rate hike at the Fed’s next meeting in December.

Powell and other policymakers are hoping to continue progress toward a so-called soft landing, in which they would succeed in slowing inflation to 2% without causing a deep recession.

Inflation has fallen from its highest level even as hiring remains strong, consumers are spending freely and the economy is growing at a solid pace, confounding expectations of many economists that the recession will progress further. Will be necessary.

“The story of the year so far has been that economic re-acceleration has not prevented further progress in the inflation battle,” Goldman Sachs economists wrote.

Yet the breakdown of those traditional relationships has also posed a challenge for Fed policymakers. They are now moving forward without the guidance of their workhorse economic model, known as the Phillips Curve. Under that economic model, overcoming inflation typically requires very high unemployment and slow growth – even recession.

Princeton University economist Alan Blinder, who was Fed vice chair from 1994-1996, said last week that those relationships have been strained by COVID-19 and the Fed with less clear guidance on how to set policy. left it.

“The pandemic changed everything,” he said.

At the Fed during the 1990s, Blinder said, “we relied on the Phillips curve” in assessing inflation trends. “There’s a huge difference between then and now.”

Blinder spoke to The Associated Press in Washington just before receiving an award from the American Academy of Political and Social Science for lifetime service.

