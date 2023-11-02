DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — “Global Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market (2023-2028) by Type, End-use and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19 and Ansoff Analysis” has been added to the report. researchandmarkets.com gift.

Global Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.78 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.92 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.67%.

Truck-mounted concrete pumps are specialized vehicles that combine a truck chassis with a concrete pump, allowing efficient and rapid transfer of liquid concrete. These pumps use a remote-controlled articulated robotic arm, commonly called a boom, to precisely deliver concrete to its desired location. Primarily used in the construction industry, these pumps provide significant benefits by enabling quick and high volume pumping of concrete, resulting in increased productivity and cost savings.

The global demand for truck-mounted concrete pumps is witnessing strong growth, mainly due to the ongoing urbanization process and subsequent increase in construction activities. As cities expand and infrastructural development projects increase, the need for efficient concrete placement becomes paramount. Truck mounted concrete pumps meet this demand by reducing labor requirements while providing better accuracy and efficiency within shorter time frames.

Furthermore, the emergence of smart city initiatives in various countries and the rapidly growing tourism industry contribute to the expansion of the construction sector across the globe. These factors require the use of advanced machinery such as truck-mounted concrete pumps to meet increasing construction demands. As a result, the increasing number of construction projects promotes economic growth and creates employment opportunities for local communities.

Furthermore, favorable economic conditions, low interest rates and substantial investment by both government and private entities in construction projects play a significant role in shaping the truck-mounted concrete pumps market. These factors create a favorable environment for companies operating in this sector, foster attractive growth prospects and encourage further innovation in the industry.

However, breakdown of concrete pumps halted construction activities, which had a direct negative impact on the growth of the truck-mounted concrete pump market. Concrete pumps play a vital role in the efficient and timely delivery of concrete to construction sites. When breakdowns occur, it disrupts ongoing construction projects and results in delays, additional costs and loss of productivity. These failures discourage construction companies from investing in truck-mounted concrete pumps, as they need reliable and uninterrupted equipment to meet project deadlines.

Furthermore, fluctuations in manufacturing costs have a detrimental impact on the growth of the truck-mounted concrete pump market. Construction projects largely depend on cost estimates and budget allocations, and unpredictable cost fluctuations create uncertainty and financial challenges for construction companies. Such fluctuations lead to budget shortfalls, delayed projects, or even cancellations, as companies may hesitate to invest in expensive equipment such as truck-mounted concrete pumps. Uncertainty over manufacturing costs makes it difficult for businesses to take long-term investment decisions, thereby challenging the growth of the truck-mounted concrete pump market.

AB Volvo

AJAX Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Alliance Concrete Pumps Inc.

Kamla

Daimler Truck AG

DY Concrete Pump Inc.

ford truck

KCP Concrete Pumps Limited

Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Putzmeister Holding GmbH

San Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

scania

Schwing America Inc.

Sebhasa

Cermac Srl

XCMG Group

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Trumax Engineering Co., Ltd.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

The global truck mounted concrete pumps market has been segmented on the basis of type, end-use, and geography.

Based on type, the market is classified into truck mounted pumps, stationary pumps and specific use pumps.

According to end use, the market is classified into commercial, industrial and domestic. The commercial segment holds the largest market share due to expanding industrialization, increasing business activities and development of smart cities, highways, business parks, shopping malls, etc.

According to geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

