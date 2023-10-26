Rising demand for advanced gaming and VR experiences drives graphics processing unit (GPU) market expansion to 2027
company logo
Dublin, October 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market 2023-2027” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.
The global graphics processing unit (GPU) market is set to expand significantly with an estimated growth of US$141.37 billion during the period 2022-2027.
This rapid growth is driven by several key factors, including increasing demand for advanced gaming and virtual reality (VR) experiences, increasing need for visual effects (VFX) in the media and entertainment industry, and increasing adoption of GPUs in automotive applications. ,
market segmentation
The GPU market is segmented based on type, application and geographical landscape:
by type
-
integrated gpu
-
discrete gpu
by application
-
Computer
-
Tablets and Smartphones
-
Television
-
gaming consoles
by geographical landscape
-
apac
-
North America
-
Europe
-
South America
-
Middle East and Africa
Key drivers and trends
One of the primary drivers of market growth is the increase in demand for high-performance computing (HPC). As industries increasingly rely on advanced computing capabilities, demand for GPUs is expected to increase. Additionally, increasing emphasis on cloud computing and data centers as well as adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies are likely to drive substantial demand in the market.
key players
The global GPU market is represented by a diverse range of key players, including:
-
Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
-
Alphabet Inc.
-
Apple Inc.
-
Arm Limited
-
ASUSTeK Computers Inc.
-
Broadcom Inc.
-
Fujitsu Limited
-
Galaxy Microsystems Limited
-
Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd.
-
Imagination Technologies Limited
-
Intel Corporation
-
International Business Machines Corporation
-
nvidia corporation
-
Qualcomm Inc.
-
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
-
Sapphire Technology Limited
-
Sony Group Corporation
-
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
-
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
-
ZOTAC TECHNOLOGY LTD
For more information on this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cw0up3
About ResearchandMarkets.com
ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.
Contact: Contact: researchandmarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For EST office hours call 1-917-300-0470 For the US/Toll Free call 1-800-526- 8630 GMT For office hours call +353-1-416-8900
Source