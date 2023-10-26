Rising demand for advanced gaming and VR experiences drives graphics processing unit (GPU) market expansion to 2027

company logo

Dublin, October 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market 2023-2027” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global graphics processing unit (GPU) market is set to expand significantly with an estimated growth of US$141.37 billion during the period 2022-2027.

This rapid growth is driven by several key factors, including increasing demand for advanced gaming and virtual reality (VR) experiences, increasing need for visual effects (VFX) in the media and entertainment industry, and increasing adoption of GPUs in automotive applications. ,

market segmentation

The GPU market is segmented based on type, application and geographical landscape:

by type

integrated gpu discrete gpu

by application

Computer Tablets and Smartphones Television gaming consoles

by geographical landscape

apac North America Europe South America Middle East and Africa

Key drivers and trends

One of the primary drivers of market growth is the increase in demand for high-performance computing (HPC). As industries increasingly rely on advanced computing capabilities, demand for GPUs is expected to increase. Additionally, increasing emphasis on cloud computing and data centers as well as adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies are likely to drive substantial demand in the market.

key players

The global GPU market is represented by a diverse range of key players, including:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Arm Limited

ASUSTeK Computers Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Galaxy Microsystems Limited

Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd.

Imagination Technologies Limited

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

nvidia corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sapphire Technology Limited

Sony Group Corporation

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

ZOTAC TECHNOLOGY LTD

