Rising crime raises economic warning signs

Stocks rallied last week, with the S&P 500 up 1.3% to close at 4,415.24. The index is up 15% so far, 23.4% above the Oct. 12, 2022 low of 3,577.03, and 7.9% below the Jan. 3, 2022, record closing high of 4,796.56.

While the overall data indicates continued economic growth, there are signs of developing tensions that can be monitored.

According to the New York Fed’s Q3 Household Debt and Credit (HHDC) report, the share of debt new variable in crime The cost of mortgages, auto loans and credit cards continues to rise.

When you include debt, crime rates, while rising, continue to reflect normalization to pre-pandemic levels.

In other words, while the “flow” in new crime is increasing, the “stock” of crime remains below pre-pandemic levels.

“As of September, 3.0% of outstanding loans were in some stage of delinquency, 0.4 percentage points higher than the second quarter, yet 1.7 percentage points lower than the fourth quarter of 2019,” New York Fed researchers wrote.

Defaults have increased because banks are tightening lending standards.

Lending standards for residential real estate loans have tightened, according to the Federal Reserve’s October senior loan officer opinion survey on bank lending practices…

…and for consumer loans.

In line with blandness, but not particularly bad

There is not much to celebrate here, especially if you are a consumer driven or you are expecting rapid economic growth.

However, these worsening metrics appear to be in line with the Federal Reserve’s ongoing efforts to reduce inflation by reining in the economy by tightening monetary policy. In fact, key labor market metrics have been in the doldrums for more than a year. Read more about the emerging labor market Here, Here, HereAnd Here,

That said, it would also be arguably premature to conclude that the declining economy is destined to turn into a full-blown recession.

“Overall this looks consistent with softness in consumer spending, but not particularly bad,” JPMorgan’s Daniel Silver wrote in response to the HHDC report.

Make no mistake: Consumer finances remain in remarkably good shape.

“We highlight that household balance sheets look very strong after a long series of deleveraging since the global financial crisis, and that this will help most households ease the need to tighten their belts,” Daniel von Ahlen of Oxford Economics wrote on Friday. It may be less.” “The rise in equity and home prices since the pandemic means household net worth is at a record high.”

Keep in mind that the worsening credit metrics discussed above occurred during a period of strong GDP growth, which was supported by resilient consumer spending growth. And the economy continues to be supported by several other tailwinds that point to more growth ahead.

Resuming student loan payments has had limited impact

So far, the resumption of student loan payments has had a limited impact on the consumer picture.

“We should also keep in mind that 3Q [HHDC] “The report is probably too early to see the potential negative effects of the end of the moratorium on student loans, although early reading from some concerning data suggests it won’t be a huge drag on consumers,” JPM’s Silver said.

Chase consumer card spending data through Nov. 1 shows that the U.S. Census’ control measure of retail sales – which is used in calculating GDP growth – was up 0.52% month-on-month in October, according to JPMorgan analysis. Was.

Citing its own proprietary data, Bank of America analysts found that card spending declined 0.2% in October.

Bank of American analysts wrote, “With the end of the student loan moratorium, many are wondering whether consumers will cut back on spending to repay loans.” “When we look at the spending of families who earned [student loan] “After the first payments in October 2023, we see no clear sign of adverse impact relative to other groups of households.”

Be alert 👀

Just because the stock market usually goes up and the economy usually grows doesn’t mean they’re always doing so.

Bearish markets and recession risk assets are unfortunate obstacles to the long-term path to wealth building.

To repeat, the overall data indicates sustained economic growth – and as a result suggests an increasingly “Goldilocks” soft landing scenario where inflation cools to manageable levels without plunging the economy into recession.

But as the data continues to come in, we have to remain vigilant as we watch for signs that the economic narrative is changing.

Reviewing Macro Crosscurrent

Some notable data points and macroeconomic developments from last week to consider were:

Moody’s downgrades US credit rating to negative, On Friday, bond rating agency Moody’s changed its outlook for the US government’s AAA credit rating to “negative from stable”. From Moody’s: “The main driver of the change to the downside is Moody’s assessment that the downside risks to US fiscal strength have increased and can no longer be fully offset by the sovereign’s unparalleled credit strength. Higher interest rates. In context, without effective fiscal policy measures to reduce government spending or increase revenues, Moody’s expects the US fiscal deficit to remain very large, significantly weakening debt affordability. This is driven by continued political polarization within the US Congress. “The risk increases that incoming governments will not be able to reach consensus on a fiscal plan to slow the decline in debt affordability.”

A bond rating agency’s changed view of the United States is generally not as drastic as it might seem.

Unemployment claims decreased, Initial claims for unemployment benefits fell to 217,000 during the week ending Nov. 4, from less than 220,000 a week earlier. Although this is above the September 2022 low of 182,000, it continues to trade at levels associated with economic growth.

Those who change jobs face loss of salary benefits due to low salary increase, According to the Atlanta Fed’s wage growth tracker, the wage growth gap between those who change jobs and those who stay in their jobs is narrowing. Those who changed jobs saw their wages rise by 6.6% in the 12 months ending in October, while those who stayed in jobs saw their wages rise by 5.3% during the period.

Mortgage rates fall, mortgage applications rise, From Bloomberg: “The average 30-year mortgage rate fell the most in more than a year last week, leading to the largest advance increase in home purchase applications since the beginning of June. The contract rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage fell 25 basis points. It fell to 7.61%, its lowest level since the end of September, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The group’s index of mortgage applications to buy a home rose 3% in the week ended Nov. 3, according to a report released Wednesday. The data revealed.

Pumping oil at record speed, From Bloomberg: “U.S. crude oil production hit a record high of 13.05 million barrels per day in August,” the U.S. Energy Information Administration said. [Oct. 31] In a monthly report. Production surpassed the previous high of 13 million barrels per day in November 2019. “US crude is playing an increasingly important role in global oil markets as OPEC+ leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia extend production cuts.”

gas prices fell, From AAA: “The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen four cents over the past week to $3.40. However, the steady, if slow, pace of decline could accelerate following the recent decline in the oil price into the mid-$80s. Steady a barrel a week ago, oil is now hovering around the mid-$70s. Since it is the main ingredient in gasoline, less expensive oil usually causes gas prices to decline.”

Here’s an interesting way to think about gas prices Justin Wolfers: The number of minutes of work it takes to pay for one gallon of gas.

Consumer sentiment sours, From the University of Michigan’s November survey of consumers: “Consumer sentiment declined for the fourth consecutive month, falling 5% in November. While both current and expected personal finances improved modestly this month, the long-term economic outlook declined 12%, partly due to growing concerns about the negative effects of higher interest rates. The ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine also impacted many consumers. Overall, lower-income consumers and younger consumers “Sentiment saw the strongest decline. In contrast, the top tercile of sentiment among stock holders improved by 10%, reflecting the recent strength in equity markets.”

inventory levels are low, Wholesale reserves stood at $901.8 billion in September. The inventory/sales ratio was 1.33, down from 1.36 last year.

supply chain pressure loosened, The New York Fed’s Global Supply Chain Stress Index – a composite of various supply chain indicators – hit a low in October and remains below levels seen even before the pandemic. This is well below the peak of the supply chain crisis in December 2021.

Near-term GDP growth projections remain positive, The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model sees real GDP growth accelerating to 2.1% in Q4.

Put it all together

We continue to see evidence that we could increasingly see a “Goldilocks” soft landing scenario, where inflation can be reduced to manageable levels without plunging the economy into recession.

This comes as the Federal Reserve is adopting a very tight monetary policy in its ongoing effort to bring down inflation. While it is true that the Fed has taken a less hawkish stance in 2023 than in 2022, and most economists agree that the final interest rate hike of the cycle has either already happened or is near, inflation should still remain under pressure. And it will have to remain calm and it will take some time before the central bank becomes comfortable with price stability.

So we should expect the central bank to keep monetary policy tight, which means we should be prepared for tighter financial conditions (e.g., higher interest rates, tighter lending standards, and lower stock valuations). This means that monetary policy will not be favorable to the market for some time, and the risk of the economy slipping into recession will be relatively high.

At the same time, we also know that stocks have discounting mechanisms – meaning that prices will drop before the Fed signals a major accommodative change in monetary policy.

At the same time, it’s important to remember that while recession risk may increase, consumers are coming from a very strong financial position. Unemployed people are getting jobs, and those who have jobs are getting salary increases.

Similarly, business finance is also healthy as many corporations are locked in low interest rates on their loans in recent years. Even though the threat of higher debt service costs looms, increased profit margins give corporations room to absorb higher costs.

At this point, any recession is unlikely to turn into an economic disaster, given that the financial health of consumers and businesses remains very strong.

And as always, long-term investors should remember that recessions and bear markets are only part of the deal when you enter the stock market with the aim of generating long-term returns. Although the markets have been through a rough patch over the past few years, the long-term outlook for stocks remains positive.

